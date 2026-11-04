Max Verstappen highlights Ferrari problem after Hamilton Leclerc clash

Max Verstappen believes the incident involving Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc in the Mexico City Grand Prix showed the issue with having “two number one drivers” in the same team.

Verstappen profited from the Ferrari pair tripping over themselves on the opening lap to prevail for a record-extending sixth time at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Max Verstappen weighs in on Ferrari battle in Mexico

Starting fifth, Verstappen surged past Lando Norris and George Russell’s slowing Mercedes on the run to Turn 1 to move into third place, behind Hamilton and Leclerc.

That ensured the Dutchman was well-placed to capitalise when Leclerc’s attempt to pass Hamilton around the outside at Turn 4 culminated in both drivers running wide.

Verstappen executed a switchback on Hamilton to be in a position to inherit the lead once Leclerc served the five-second time penalty he copped for leaving the track and gaining an advantage when he cut across the grass after the battle with his teammate.

Following another close shave with Leclerc at the Italian Grand Prix earlier on in the campaign, Hamilton revealed that there are no rules of engagement in place at Ferrari.

Verstappen, who has remained unchallenged at Red Bull since Daniel Ricciardo left in 2018, highlighted that is the downside to a team having two evenly matched drivers.

“It was a very tough race,” Verstappen told Sky Sports F1. “We did everything well as a team. They made all the right calls, to pit with Charles, and we jumped ahead of them.

“I think today we also capitalised on Ferrari’s battles with each other. They are two number one drivers, so they always go for it, but I think today it cost them the win.”

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Leclerc’s move drew Hamilton’s ire, with the seven-time world champion expressing his conviction post-race that Ferrari had the speed to win the race with track position.

With Hamilton having been glued to his Red Bull right up until the chequered flag, Verstappen agreed with his long-time rival’s assessment.

“We gave it everything,” he continued. “The first start was good – that, of course, already made my race.

“I think the team also really gave me the right strategy to pit together with Charles and then overtake him in the pit stop because of the penalty. Then it was just fighting to the end, because I think Ferrari today were really fast.

“I do think they made it a little bit difficult for themselves, fighting each other, and that’s why I could capitalise on that.

“I mean, I’ll take it, right? I always try to go for every opportunity and today I saw the opportunity.

“It was a cool fight until the end – Lewis was flat-out in my gearbox, so I couldn’t afford to make a mistake.”

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