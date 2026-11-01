Lewis Hamilton demands ‘serious talks’ at Ferrari after Leclerc Mexican GP clash

Lewis Hamilton has called on Ferrari to hold “serious talks” after an incident with teammate Charles Leclerc cost him a potential victory in the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Hamilton’s maiden pole position with Ferrari wasn’t backed up with the race win at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez as he ended up second behind Max Verstappen.

Lewis Hamilton makes Ferrari demand after Charles Leclerc Mexico clash

The Briton exited the opening chicane in the lead as Leclerc, who had started third, capitalised on George Russell slowing on the run to Turn 1 to make it a Ferrari 1-2.

Having seen an initial attack repelled, Leclerc spied the chance to overtake Hamilton around the outside into Turn 4, culminating in both Ferrari drivers leaving the track.

Leclerc skipped across the grass and seized the lead, while Hamilton’s wide moment allowed Verstappen to cut back on the Ferrari and move his Red Bull up into second.

The stewards deemed that Leclerc had gained a lasting advantage and gave him a five-second penalty, a punishment that Hamilton argued was too lenient when he was told.

“The problem with a five-second penalty is that he’s got clean air,” he reasoned. “He doesn’t have to manage [tyres] like the rest of us. Should just give the positions back.”

Despite dropping behind Verstappen through the pit stop phase when he served his penalty, Leclerc had a big enough gap over Hamilton to remain in a net second place.

More from the Mexico City GP

FIA explains Leclerc decision after Lewis Hamilton ‘handing this win’ fury

Unfiltered Kimi Antonelli reaction after World Championship win

However, Hamilton regained his position as the lead Ferrari when he got a better launch than Leclerc on a standing restart, caused by Valtteri Bottas’ crash at Turn 1.

But while he pressured Verstappen through to the chequered flag, the seven-time F1 champion was unable to get close enough to pass, crossing the line eight tenths behind.

Hamilton, who had expressed that Ferrari has “big problems” during the stoppage, believes the clash with Leclerc cost him the chance to claim a second win of 2026.

“Tough, tough day,” Hamilton lamented.

“Yeah, I think we had the pace to win today, but it wasn’t meant to be. And we’ll take it offline and figure out what we can do in the background.”

Following the chaos that occurred 12 months ago, Hamilton highlighted that the FIA had warned it would be adopting a zero-tolerance approach on drivers cutting corners.

“I mean, in [the] drivers’ briefing, we discussed as soon as you go off in Turn 1, you have to give the position back,” Hamilton pinpointed. “Obviously, last year I got a 10-second penalty for that same move that he did.

“But ultimately, it was that that lost us the win today, and yeah, I think we have to have some serious talks behind the scenes for sure.

“But the good thing is the team are working really hard; we’ve really improved our car. It’s great to be here. We’re on the old engine this weekend as well. So, good result, good points. Shame we didn’t get a win, but some you win, some you lose.”

Read Next: Mexican GP: Antonelli champion, Hamilton and Leclerc clash, Verstappen wins