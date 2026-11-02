FIA confirms Oscar Piastri punishment after Lindblad Mexican GP incident

Oscar Piastri has been hit with a 10-second time penalty following a post-Mexican Grand Prix FIA investigation.

The McLaren driver was adjudged to have caused a collision with Racing Bulls’ Arvid Lindblad in Mexico City, an incident which left the Brit in the wall.

Oscar Piastri receives 10-second penalty

In what proved an eventful Mexican Grand Prix, Piastri and Lindblad triggered the second Safety Car of the day.

On Lap 59, the McLaren, on the outside as they rounded Turn 1, clipped Lindblad’s Racing Bulls machine.

The contact briefly lifted the rear of Lindblad’s car off the track, as he was sent into the Turn 2 barriers. He walked away unhurt from the impact.

Piastri eventually drove on to a P7 result before his time penalty was applied.

In the incident, the Melbourne native felt that he had been left with nowhere to go, while Lindblad was reserved when asked for his verdict on the incident.

“Not much to say. I mean, I haven’t seen him naturally yet, so I can’t comment,” he stated.

“But in the end, we were fast. I was in a genuine race with him. He was stuck behind me for over 10 laps, so I was committed for racing for the position, and I wasn’t just going to let him easily drive around the outside of me.”

The stewards did believe that Piastri had another option which would have avoided his collision with the Racing Bulls.

As such, he received a 10-second penalty for causing the collision.

The verdict reads: “The stewards heard from the driver of Car 81 (Oscar Piastri), the driver of Car 41 (Arvid Lindblad), team representatives and reviewed positioning/marshalling system data, video and in-car video evidence.

“On the approach to Turn 1 the driver of Car 81 attempted an overtake on the outside of Car 41. Car 81 was never fully alongside Car 41 so was not able to claim the right to the corner. Through Turn 1, the driver of Car 41 defended his position by releasing the brakes however does not force Car 81 off the track, allowing racing room on the outside – which he is not required to do.

“The stewards determined that the collision could have been avoided if the driver of Car 81 had moved further to the left after Turn 1, even if this involved leaving the track prior to Turn 2.”

That penalty will drop Piastri from seventh, out of the points to P15.

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Reacting to the announcement, 2016 world champion turned Sky F1 pundit Nico Rosberg felt that Piastri did not have grounds for complaint over the penalty.

“Looking at it again, it’s not 100 per cent clear, but I think it’s fair for him to get a penalty, because he was never really on the outside there.

“He needs to back out, because it’s Lindblad’s space to use the entire width of the track there. So it’s okay for him to get a penalty.”

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