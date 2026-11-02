FIA launches new George Russell investigation after Mexican Grand Prix

George Russell has been summoned to see the FIA stewards following the F1 2026 Mexican Grand Prix.

That relates to an alleged failure to fulfil his post-race commitments after Russell did not take part in the usual driver media activities following the race.

George Russell under FIA investigation after Mexican GP

The Mercedes driver went into the race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez knowing that his title hopes were hanging by the most delicate of threads. Teammate Kimi Antonelli needed only a P9 result to become champion.

Antonelli did that and then some, completing the podium and becoming the youngest world champion in Formula 1 history.

Russell meanwhile was classified sixth, and has fallen behind Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton to fourth in the Drivers’ Championship.

Following the race, Russell was summoned to see the FIA stewards over an alleged failure to attend his mandatory post-race commitments.

It is a requirement that, post-race, all drivers attend the media pen (unless they finish in the top three, in which case they attend the FIA press conference) and speak with broadcasters and the written press.

However, Mercedes signalled to the media that Russell would not attend the media pen, with no reason being offered.

Upon enquiry by PlanetF1.com, the FIA confirmed no dispensation had been granted to Russell for this failure to attend.

The matter is now subject to an FIA investigation.

The Brit had already found himself in the stewards’ crosshairs during the Mexico City race, having sent the Red Bull of Isack Hadjar into a spin.

For that, Russell was hit with a 10-second penalty, adjudged to have caused that collision.

“The stewards reviewed positioning/marshalling system data, video and in-car video evidence,” the verdict began.

“On the entry to Turn 6, car 6 was ahead and car 63 attempted to overtake. The stewards do not consider turns 5 and 6 to be part of a chicane therefore this incident is considered only on the situation on the approach to and exit from Turn 6.

“Car 63 being on the inside, fails to satisfy the conditions for claiming the right to the corner as its front axle is not level with the mirror of Car 6.

“There being no mitigating circumstances, the baseline penalty is applied.”

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Russell came back out in eighth, behind Arvid Lindblad and Franco Colapinto, after serving his penalty and swapping from soft to medium tyres. Both drivers soon pitted out of the way.

That elevated Russell to sixth, the position in which he finished, his final result subject to the outcome of the FIA stewards’ investigation.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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