Isack Hadjar responds to FIA decision after Mexican GP fan incident

Isack Hadjar said the FIA stewards made the “right decision” and “understood my point” after a fan altercation at the Mexican Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver received a formal warning from the FIA stewards after an investigation found him to have committed misconduct ahead of practice in Mexico City on Friday.

Isack Hadjar backs FIA decision

Footage emerged on social media of Hadjar appearing to push a fan who had approached him wanting a selfie.

The fan put his hand on Hadjar’s back, with the Frenchman appearing to say something to him.

Hadjar, walking past the person as he made his way to the back of the Red Bull garage, then pushed him.

The FIA stewards opened an investigation, determining that a formal warning for misconduct was sufficient.

Their verdict read: “The driver stated that he was running late for FP1 and had stopped to have a photograph with a young fan, when he was aggressively approached by a paddock guest.

“One security person was walking behind him and was unable to intervene and prevent what was tantamount to an invasion of the driver’s private space.

“The driver initially resisted the move by placing his hand on the waist of the guest, holding him at bay, then the driver pushed him aside with his open right hand.

“This latter action by the driver is regarded as a breach of the regulations however in mitigation of penalty the stewards considered the following matters (in accordance with the guidelines provided in Appendix B of the FIA International Sporting Code):

“a) The driver was reacting to an uninvited and rather aggressive action by another person

b) The driver was endeavouring to make his way to the start of FP1 through a congested area

c) The driver did not have sufficient security present

d) The guest was invading his personal space without his consent

e) The general issue drivers have experienced moving through the Paddock”

After qualifying seventh for the Mexico City GP, Hadjar was asked whether he was glad that the stewards saw his point of view on the incident.

“I am because they are right. It makes sense,” he confirmed.

“They took the right decision. I was talking to stewards, and they understood my point.”

Quizzed on whether this is an issue at all tracks, or is particularly bad at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Hadjar added: “It can happen anywhere.

“You take a ticket to any race, and this guy can travel all around the world. So I can’t control him.

“There’s a limit to it when you’re that age. When you’re a kid, I’m going to take a picture, and I don’t want to take a picture because you’re a grown man.

“Don’t invade my space because I’m going to work. It’s not a reality show. So I’m actually going to walk in the garage.”

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On that note, Hadjar was informed that Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen had likened the modern F1 paddock to a “zoo”.

“I agree,” Hadjar confirmed. “It needs to chill a bit.”

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