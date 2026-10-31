Isack Hadjar summoned by FIA stewards over alleged Mexican GP paddock misconduct

The FIA stewards have summoned Isack Hadjar over an alleged misconduct incident in the Formula 1 paddock at the Mexican Grand Prix.

While the summons did not cite the specific incident, footage on social media shows Hadjar pushing someone who was attempting to take a selfie with him.

Isack Hadjar faces FIA stewards over Mexican Grand Prix incident

The FIA announced late Friday night in Mexico City that Hadjar had to report to the stewards’ office on Saturday morning ahead of final practice over an alleged breach of Article 12.2.1.1 of the International Sporting Code.

The stewards’ note stated that it concerned “misconduct relating to an incident in the Formula 1 paddock” on Friday.

The summons does not specify why Hadjar has been summoned.

However, a video circulating online shows Hadjar pushing a fan who was trying to get a selfie with the Red Bull driver.

The fan put his hand on Hadjar’s back, with the Frenchman appearing to say something to him.

Hadjar, walking past the man as the driver made his way to the Red Bull garage, then pushed the person.

are we pretending this is… okay? https://t.co/fTTdv1ZNdr — mel ¹ ⁴³ (@luckyagainlando) October 30, 2026

It is, however, unclear whether this is the reason that Hadjar has been called to see the stewards.

Interestingly, just seconds earlier Hadjar had taken a selfie with another fan.

@Alex_Rousset @f1trollofficial So Hadjar’s ‘right moment’ was 3 seconds beforehand with a different fan, who put his whole arm around Hadjar? But the second fan who didn’t actually touch him, was the wrong ‘moment’ so got shoved? Got it.

🤪 https://t.co/Oq0TyfhoZg — Jay Mirelli (@JayMirelli) October 31, 2026

As per the FIA’s International Sporting Code, “any words, deeds or writings that have caused moral injury or loss to the FIA, its bodies, its members or its executive officers, and more generally on the interest of motorsport and on the values defended by the FIA” can carry a fine.

That fine for misconduct can be set at €5,000.

However, the fine could increase to €20,000 if the offence is deemed more serious, while a more severe penalty could also be imposed.

According to the FIA’s sporting code: “For very serious offences, more severe penalties under the ISC [international sporting code] may be imposed.”

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