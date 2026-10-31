Max Verstappen and Liam Lawson have both been penalised following a “clumsy” free practice 2 clash at the Mexico City GP.

The pair made contact in the stadium section after Verstappen felt aggrieved at being held up by Lawson, with officials slapping both drivers with a one-place grid penalty.

FIA penalise Max Verstappen and Liam Lawson after Mexico GP stoush

Heading into the stadium section during the second hour of practice, Verstappen, in the Red Bull, pulled a move down the inside of Lawson in the Racing Bulls.

Lawson held his ground going into Turn 13, as Verstappen waved a hand of frustration in the direction of the New Zealander.

The Dutchman was shown the edge of the track and, as he came back over the kerb and onto the circuit, the pair made contact.

While the damage inflicted was not too extensive, Lawson did require a change of front wing, while Verstappen’s bargeboard had seen better days.

The incident also necessitated a brief red flag to clear the debris on the exit of T13.

Both Verstappen and Lawson fronted officials following the session, after which stewards slapped both Lawson and Verstappen with identical penalties and judgements.

“On the approach to turn 12 car 3 was on a preparation lap and car 30 was on a cool down lap preparing for another push lap,” their summaries noted.

“The drivers of both cars behaved in a manner that was considered unacceptable by the Stewards particularly in view of the warning that had been given at the Team Managers meeting earlier this day.

“Both drivers admitted the moves were unnecessary and ‘clumsy’.

“Noting that there had been similar incidents this year of actions between drivers in Free Practice, the Stewards have decided to escalate the penalty from that of a formal warning to a grid position penalty particularly in view of the warning that had been provided at the Team Managers meeting and consistent with other incidents involving contact between the cars in Free Practice in previous years.”

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Prior to the stewards’ hearing, Verstappen had branded Lawson as ‘not smart’ following the incident, reasoning the Kiwi driver faces an uncertain future with Racing Bulls yet to confirm him for F1 2027.

“Well, I don’t think it’s called unlucky,” Verstappen told Sky Sports when asked if the incident with his former Red Bull teammate was unlucky.

“Maybe not very smart behaviour, what he was trying to do there.

“But I mean, at the end of the day, it’s not going to change my weekend.

“But if I would be him, I would act a little bit smarter. Also, when you’re fighting for your seat, it’s not very smart behaviour.”

In addition to a one-place grid penalty, the pair also picked up a penalty point on their licences, Verstappen’s first in a 12-month period and Lawson’s fourth.

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