Mexican GP: Verstappen and Lawson clash, Hamilton stops, Leclerc tops FP2

Charles Leclerc completed the clean sweep in Friday practice at the Mexican Grand Prix, the second session proving rather eventful.

Max Verstappen and former Red Bull teammate Liam Lawson collided in bizarre scenes, while Lewis Hamilton was forced to park his Ferrari, costing him valuable track time.

Charles Leclerc ends Mexico GP Friday on top

Following an FP1 session which saw 10 rookies in action, the full-time stars of F1 2026 reassembled for the second hour of practice in Mexico City.

Charles Leclerc of Ferrari, fancied as a team with a potential “advantage” here by George Russell with its smaller turbo, comfortably set the FP1 pace, six-and-a-half-tenths clear of Kimi Antonelli.

There were early power issues for Oliver Bearman in the Haas who briefly stopped out of Turn 2. He recovered to the pit lane.

Max Verstappen, one of the returning drivers for this second hour of practice, wasted no time in bolting on the soft tyres. Alex Albon was doing the same over at Williams.

Liam Lawson was sarcastically asking if he was “invisible” as he approached an Alpine through the final sector. Sadly for Sergio Perez, his pit-lane infringement did not go unnoticed, and he was shown a black-and-white flag.

Both McLarens went lawn-mowing at Turn 1, as that corner continued to catch out the Papaya squad.

Debris on track. Liam Lawson and Verstappen had bizarrely collided through the stadium section. Red flag.

The duo went side-by-side through that series of corners after Verstappen went down the inside. The Dutchman waved a hand of frustration, and with neither conceding track position, the result was a banging of wheels, depositing debris on the track.

The session resumed with 42 minutes on the clock. Lawson had a new front wing, Verstappen bargeboard damage.

Minutes later, the soft tyres came out to play more widely. A couple of purple sectors for Leclerc, but Turn 12 went wrong. Perez copped some of the Ferrari driver’s frustration.

That opened the door for Norris to go P1, but by less than a tenth versus Leclerc’s medium effort.

Leclerc’s next attempt saw him lock-up and go off at T1.

“We need to stop the car.” Problems for the sister Ferrari. Hamilton had parked it at the side of the track, heading for T4. Virtual Safety Car. It proved brief with Hamilton’s SF-26 quickly recovered down the escape road.

A new floor was going on to Gabriel Bortoleto’s Audi, as team and driver faced a race against time to get out in FP2.

Leclerc had regrouped and went again. P1 with a 1:17.827. Norris, a tenth shy, and Antonelli, a little over two-tenths off the pace, formed the top three.

With that trio in the garage, George Russell ousted his teammate from third.

Latest Mexico GP talking points on PlanetF1.com

How Kimi Antonelli can win F1 2026 title at the Mexico City GP

Mexican GP predictions: Three predictions, three different race winners

From there the race simulations took over to bring FP2 to its close. Leclerc completed the Friday practice double.