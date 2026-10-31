Verstappen blasts ‘not smart’ Liam Lawson clash when ‘fighting for seat’

Max Verstappen said it was “not smart” of Liam Lawson to “pick a fight with me” at a time where he is “fighting” to keep his Racing Bulls seat.

The Red Bull driver’s blunt comments come after he collided with Lawson, his former Red Bull teammate, during the second practice session ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen hits out at ‘not smart’ Liam Lawson

The pair were involved in a bizarre collision which triggered a red flag during FP2 with debris left on the track.

Heading into the stadium section, Verstappen, in the Red Bull, pulled a move down the inside of Lawson in the junior Racing Bulls car.

Lawson held his ground going into Turn 13, as Verstappen waved a hand of frustration in the direction of the New Zealander.

The Dutchman was shown the edge of the track, and as he came back over the kerb and onto the circuit, the pair made contact.

While the damage inflicted was not too extensive, Lawson did require a change of front wing, while Verstappen’s bargeboard had seen better days.

The incident instigated a brief red flag so that marshals could clear the debris coming out of T13.

The clash was noted by the FIA stewards. That was upgraded to a post-session investigation, both Verstappen and Lawson summoned.

After the session, Verstappen was asked by Sky F1 whether it was an unlucky collision with Lawson.

“Well, I don’t think it’s called unlucky,” he responded.

“Maybe not very smart behaviour, what he was trying to do there.

“But I mean, at the end of the day, it’s not going to change my weekend.

“But if I would be him, I would act a little bit smarter. Also, when you’re fighting for your seat, it’s not very smart behaviour.”

Racing Bulls is yet to decide its F1 2027 driver line-up. Lawson, current teammate Arvid Lindblad, and Red Bull junior Nikola Tsolov – who appeared in FP1 for Racing Bulls in Mexico – are the contenders.

Verstappen shed further light on the circumstances surrounding his Lawson collision.

“I was on a fast out lap because I had some little issues, so I was pushing on quite a bit. He was driving really slow, so I was like, ‘Right, let’s go for it.’

“But as soon as he saw me arrive, he started to speed up as well, and I don’t know what was going through his head in that hairpin, trying to just run me off the track.

“For me, it’s just not very smart behaviour when you’re in his position to pick a fight with with me.”

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Verstappen added that his “bargeboard was broken up” after the contact, “so of course you lose downforce for that.”

Verstappen went on to finish FP2 in fifth, Lawson ninth.

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