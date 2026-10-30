Colton Herta reaches major FIA milestone in F1 seat quest

Colton Herta has hit the threshold which will see him eligible to earn an FIA Super Licence, after completing 30 laps in FP1 at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Herta made the switch from IndyCar to compete in Formula 2 for 2026, alongside taking on reserve duties at Cadillac, with an eye to reaching F1.

Colton Herta reaches FIA Super Licence milestone in F1 mission

The American had been of interest to the Formula 1 paddock several years ago, as Red Bull looked at him for a potential AlphaTauri (now Racing Bulls) drive in 2023.

However, he lacked the Super Licence points required to reach the sport, and the FIA rejected a request for an exemption at the time.

Herta has this year been racing in Formula 2 to earn the requisite points on his own accord, as well as taking in free practice sessions with Cadillac to gain further points.

He was placed in Valtteri Bottas’ car for a fifth FP1 appearance of the season, with 100km in a session earning a point towards his super licence.

With 30 laps in FP1 in Mexico City, Herta reached that threshold and, having gone into the session on 39 points, the American has now reached the mark he needs to be eligible to race in Formula 1 next season.

More about the FIA Super Licence

FIA Super Licence explained: How drivers can reach the magic 40-point mark to race in Formula 1

F1 points system: How can drivers score points in F1 2026?

How does the FIA Super Licence apply to Colton Herta?

To be eligible to race in Formula 1, drivers must accumulate 40 points via the FIA’s Super Licence scoring system, with their scores from the last three seasons making them eligible.

Herta scored 30 points for finishing runner-up in the IndyCar standings in 2024 but, with those soon due to expire, the 26-year-old needed to secure the remaining points required by the end of 2026.

He went into the season on 35 points, with an extra five points coming courtesy of seventh and 10th-placed finishes in IndyCar from 2023 and 2025.

PlanetF1.com understood prior to the FP1 session in Mexico City that Herta sat on 39 points, having already taken part in four FP1 sessions in 2026 – though he did not reach the 100km mark at Monza.

With the point for his P10 standing in IndyCar in 2023 due to expire at the end of the year, team boss Marcin Budkowski admitted Cadillac may yet run Herta in another FP1 session before the 2026 season ends, to make sure of his Formula 1 eligibility.

Read more: Mexican Grand Prix: Leclerc tops FP1 as Colton Herta bags FIA Super Licence