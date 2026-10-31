Isack Hadjar has been handed a formal warning by the FIA, after being found to have committed misconduct ahead of free practice at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver was heading to the garage before being accosted by a fan wanting a selfie, and while the stewards’ verdict noted Hadjar had said he was approached “in an aggressive manner”, his reaction to that moment constituted misconduct.

FIA stewards hand Isack Hadjar warning after fan incident

The fan approached Hadjar, who was walking on his way to the Red Bull garage, who was unwilling to stop for the requested photo.

After a photo appeared to have been taken, the Red Bull driver pushed the fan away as he headed to the garage, which the stewards noted as a breach of the FIA International Sporting Code.

Due to the nature of the incident, the stewards opted for a warning rather than a formal penalty, due to mitigating factors involved.

“The driver stated that he was running late for FP1 and had stopped to have a photograph with a young fan, when he was approached by a Paddock guest in an aggressive manner,” the stewards wrote.

“One security person was walking behind him and was unable to intervene and prevent what was tantamount to an invasion of the driver’s private space.

“The driver initially resisted the move by placing his hand on the waist of the guest, holding him at bay, then the driver pushed him aside with his open right hand.

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“This latter action by the driver is regarded as a breach of the regulations however in mitigation of penalty the stewards considered the following matters (in accordance with the guidelines provided in Appendix B of the FIA International Sporting Code):

“a) The driver was reacting to an uninvited and rather aggressive action by another person

b) The driver was endeavouring to make his way to the start of FP1 through a congested area

c) The driver did not have sufficient security present

d) The guest was invading his personal space without his consent

e) The general issue drivers have experienced moving through the Paddock”

Hadjar took sixth place in Friday’s FP2 session, with he and Red Bull having drawn level with McLaren in the Constructors’ standings.

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