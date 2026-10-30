FIA launches Audi investigation after Freddie Slater incident

The Audi F1 team is under FIA investigation following first practice at the 2026 Mexican Grand Prix.

Said investigation focuses on a potential unsafe release of Freddie Slater, the 18-year-old having made his Formula 1 race weekend debut at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

Audi under FIA investigation in Mexico City

Having finished a close runner-up to Ugo Ugochukwu in the 2026 Formula 3 championship, Audi junior Freddie Slater has taken the next major step in his young career by making his FP1 debut.

The young Brit took over Gabriel Bortoleto’s R26 for the first hour of practice at the Mexico GP. He will be back in the car next weekend in Brazil.

“Getting behind the wheel of a Formula 1 car at a Grand Prix weekend is a big moment for me and something I’ve been dreaming of since I was a kid,” said Slater.

“I’ve learned a lot this year, and these Free Practice outings with Audi Revolut F1 Team will be another opportunity to keep gaining on-track experience.

“Being part of the Audi Driver Development Programme has already given me some incredible opportunities, and I am grateful for their trust and support.

“I’m really looking forward to getting out on track: my focus will be on doing the best job I can, helping the team with its programme and taking as many learnings as possible from both sessions.”

It was not the smoothest of FP1 debuts for Slater.

Finally hitting the track with half of the session gone, he was quickly called back in. A cooling fan had been left in the sidepod of the R26.

That was quickly noted by the FIA stewards, and subsequently upgraded to a post-session investigation.

After the fan was removed, Slater’s second attempt to get going in FP1 proved comparably brief. He was called back to the garage with an issue detected.

“Turn the engine off. We will not continue,” was the call.

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However, there was to be redemption for the teenager, who made a late-FP1 return to the track. This time, he was able to get a time on the board, ending the session 21st ahead of Colton Herta in the Cadillac.

FP1 was topped comfortably by Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc from Kimi Antonelli, who will be crowned world champion if he finished ninth or better in Mexico.

Antonelli’s Mercedes teammate for the session, Frederik Vesti, ended an eye-catching third, less than a tenth behind the world champion in waiting.

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