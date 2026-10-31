Mystery at Haas as Esteban Ocon dropped from Mexico driver line-up

Esteban Ocon will take no further part in the Mexico City Grand Prix, with Haas making the unexpected announcement on Saturday morning.

Toyota’s Ryo Hirakawa will step in for Ocon in Mexico.

Esteban Ocon dropped in Mexico

Just a few hours before final practice for the Mexico City Grand Prix, Haas released a shock statement announcing that Ocon would take no further part in the weekend.

The Frenchman is already confirmed to be leaving the team at the end of the campaign, with F2 points leader Rafael Camara set to fill his seat in 2027.

The brief statement read: TGR Haas F1 Team reserve driver Ryo Hirakawa will replace Esteban Ocon for the remainder of the weekend’s Mexico City Grand Prix.”

It continued: “Hirakawa (32), a two-time winner of the FIA World Endurance Championship (2022, 2023) and 24 Hours of Le Mans Winner (2022) with Toyota GAZOO Racing, participated in FP1 at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Friday 30 October – his third practice outing of the season driving the VF-26, finishing 15th overall.

“The Japanese driver will partner teammate Ollie Bearman through final practice and qualifying on Saturday and Sunday’s 71-lap grand prix – Hirakawa’s Formula 1 race debut.”

Pressed by PlanetF1.com as to the reasoning behind this decision, a Haas spokesperson confirmed only that the move was not due to illness.

More reaction to the Mexican GP on PlanetF1.com

Max Verstappen vs Liam Lawson: Racing Bulls responds to ‘fighting for your seat’ Mexico clash

George Russell casts honest Kimi Antonelli Mercedes rivalry verdict

The move comes after a moment of heightened tension between Ocon and race engineer Laura Mueller in second practice on Friday.

In an exchange via team radio, Ocon complained that his car had been fitted with medium tyres rather than soft, with Mueller explaining: “We have to do the medium.”

This was due to the condition of Bearman’s tyres, which led to a switch in the run plan.

In response, Ocon said: “No, no, I wanted the soft, don’t do that to me. Come on.”

Paddock speculation is that the decision could see Ocon depart his Haas seat entirely, despite there being four or five rounds remaining on the calendar after Mexico, depending on developments in the Middle East.

With no seat likely for 2027 – Racing Bulls and Cadillac holding the only remaining vacancies – this could provide an unfortunate footnote on the career of the one-time grand prix winner.