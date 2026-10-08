SINGAPORE – Esteban Ocon will not race next season unless he is competing in Formula 1.

In fact, he’d rather be a reserve driver for a Formula 1 team and look for a way back onto the grid than switch to another series.

Esteban Ocon would rather be an F1 reserve than race elsewhere

Last month, the Frenchman announced that he would be a “free agent” at the end of this season when his Haas contract expires.

Although Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu insists Ocon remains an option, PlanetF1.com understands that Ferrari-backed Rafael Camara is expected to be promoted from Formula 2 in Ocon’s stead.

That would likely spell the end of Ocon’s current seven-year stint on the grid, with only Racing Bulls still having unconfirmed seats, and its line-up will be made up of Red Bull drivers.

Ocon, though, is not looking at his options outside of Formula 1.

Asked during Thursday’s FIA driver press conference if he felt that he would be best suited to single-seaters or sports cars, he quickly said: “It’s Formula 1.”

Asked if “that’s it”, he replied: “Formula 1, yeah.

“That’s where I deserve to be. If I look at the results and what I’ve shown in Formula One, I deserve to be in Formula One.

“So, of course, you know there are other categories which are fantastic as well, but I want to be racing in Formula One in the next five, seven years.

“That’s where I want to be.

“So I will keep pushing to be in that position. So yeah, in the near future, that’s the only thing I’m looking at so far.”

Pressed on whether he would not race next year if it isn’t in Formula 1, the Frenchman simply said: “No.”

In fact, Ocon would rather take a reserve driver role in Formula 1 than race in another series.

“Yes, yeah. That would be…,” he said.

“If there are no possibilities to race next year, that’s what I would do, yeah.”

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The Frenchman said there are still ongoing discussions regarding next season, but didn’t expand on who he may be talking to.

“Yeah, still working on it, still discussing.

“When I have more news for you guys, I will announce something, definitely.”

For now, his focus is on having the best weekend possible at the Singapore Grand Prix.

“At the moment, full focus is on this weekend. Keep going with the nice work that we’ve done on the last couple of events.

“Keep the overtaking going. I think I’ve done like more than 100 overtakes this year, so that’s quite good. Obviously, if you start on pole, you don’t do any overtakes, but that’s not the pace we have.

“So yeah, let’s keep that going and keep fighting.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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