FIA confirms SECOND Audi punishment after Mexican GP investigation

Audi endured an expensive Friday at the Mexican Grand Prix, with the FIA handing the F1 team two separate fines totalling €12,500.

The team was fined €7,500 after releasing Freddie Slater’s car onto the track with a cooling fan still attached during FP1, only to face a second investigation in Friday’s second practice.

An expensive Friday for Audi after two FIA investigations

Audi was summoned to the stewards after FP2 for an alleged breach of Article B3.3 of the FIA F1 regulations – covering of components.

FIA technical delegate Jo Bauer noted that Audi had transported the floor of Gabriel Bortoleto’s R26 from “one side of the garage to the other whilst covered by a large sheet”.

In addition, team personnel also created a blockage that obstructed the view of Bortoleto’s car using “another sheet” while his mechanics worked underneath his car.

Audi was found guilty of breaching Article B3.3.1 of the sporting regulations; and was fined €5,000.

The stewards’ ruling read: “The stewards heard from the team representative, the FIA technical delegate and reviewed video evidence.

“The team representative recognised the breach and explained that the principal reason for the infringement was the particular configuration of the garages allocated

to the Competitor at this Event.

“The two garages used by the Competitor are separated by a garage occupied by other personnel.

“As a result, the floor had to be transported through an area visible to third parties, which led the Competitor to cover it while moving it between its two garages.

“While the Stewards acknowledge the particular circumstances explained by the Competitor. these do not constitute an exception to the requirements of Article B3.3.1.

“Furthermore, team personnel also obstructed the view of Car 5 using another sheet while mechanics were working underneath the car.

“The Stewards therefore determine that the Competitor was in breach of Article B3.3.1 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations.”

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Audi racked up a total of €12,500 in fines on Friday.

Bortoleto completed just 12 laps in Friday’s second practice due to the floor change, and finished slowest of the 22 drivers.

His teammate Nico Hulkenberg was P15, 1.196s off the pace set by Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

Audi’s first fine on Friday was the result of the team sending junior driver Slater out onto the track with a fan still attached to the R26.

He was quickly called back in but not before the FIA stewards noted the incident.

Handing down a fine to the team, the stewards’ verdict read: “The team representative explained that on noticing that the cooling fan was still attached, he checked with his engineers to ascertain if it was safe to continue the lap and was advised by them that it was. The team then instructed the driver to pit, and it was confirmed the driver was unaware of the issue.

“Although the fan did not fall off the car (as was the case of a car in Australia this year) there was the possibility it could have.

“Accordingly a penalty similar to that applied to Car 12 in Australia, was applied.”

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