Both Audi drivers, Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto, are under FIA investigation following incidents during FP3 at the United States Grand Prix.

Bortoleto landed a trip to the stewards after potentially impeding the Ferrari of Lewis Hamilton. He will find Audi teammate Hulkenberg there, who has been summoned regarding a pit-lane incident involving the Aston Martin of Lance Stroll.

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It was an eventful FP3 in Austin for the Audi drivers with Bortoleto the first to attract the interest of the FIA stewards for an on-track incident.

Hamilton encountered the slow-moving Audi heading into Turn 12 at the conclusion of the long back straight. The Ferrari went to the inside as Bortoleto left the track, but abandoned the flying lap.

Hamilton voiced his frustrations over team radio.

The FIA stewards launched a post-session investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, Hulkenberg has been summoned over an alleged pit-lane incident also featuring Stroll’s Aston Martin just 11 minutes into the session.

Bortoleto is one of three drivers already facing a grid penalty at the United States Grand Prix for taking engine components beyond the permitted season limit.

The Brazilian will serve a 20-place grid drop, formed from two separate penalties of 10 grid positions as Audi has fitted him with a fourth Control Electronics unit and a fourth Energy Store [ES], beyond the limit of three for each component in a season.

That comes as part of wider Audi power unit element changes for Bortoleto. He has also taken a new internal combustion engine, moving on to his fourth and final permitted for the season without penalty.

Also fitted to his R26 is a new turbocharger and a new exhaust, both of which are within his F1 2026 allocation.

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Elsewhere, Alpine’s Franco Colapinto takes a 10-place grid penalty into qualifying, having been fitted with his fourth Control Electronics [CE] unit of the season – the limit for this component is three.

Racing Bulls has fitted Arvid Lindblad’s car with a sixth internal combustion engine [ICE] of the season. This is outside of the permitted four units for the season, meaning the Brit will serve a five-place grid penalty.

While the first component taken beyond a season limit triggers a 10-place drop, any further new examples of that component taken costs a driver five grid places.

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