Cadillac faces vital Colton Herta decision in F1 pursuit

Colton Herta is hopeful of another F1 practice outing with Cadillac as he approaches a crunch moment in his super licence quest.

Cadillac faces a now-or-never scenario with Herta as the end of the F1 2026 season looms.

Colton Herta within reach of F1

Herta is the closest American driver to securing an F1 seat. Currently serving as the team’s test and development driver, the 26-year-old moved from IndyCar to F2 this year with the clear ambition of gaining an F1 race seat.

Despite an underwhelming campaign that has left Herta with “more questions than answers”, his four FP1 outings have moved him to within a single point of earning his FIA super licence – the accreditation required to compete in F1.

Although Cadillac has never communicated the lengths of either Sergio Perez or Valterri Bottas’ contracts, it is believed that the former is on a two-year deal with an option for a third, while Bottas is only signed up for 2026, with an option for a further year.

Cadillac had communicated ahead of the United States Grand Prix that Herta’s FP1 appearance at the Circuit of the Americas was his last planned outing for the year, but the American believes that this situation could change. This is after team principal Marcin Budkowski left the door open for a driver change in 2027.

“I hope so,” Herta said. “We’re still, I think, figuring some stuff out with the team, and I think they’ll have a better idea.”

Asked to confirm that he was only one point away from the target, Herta added: “To be honest, I don’t know where I’m at, but I believe so.

“I’ve spent so many years of thinking about it and worrying about it that I let other people do it for me.

“As well as doing a good job and giving good feedback and being fast, like that’s just as important as everything else at this point, so yeah, it’s super important to pick up those points when I can.”

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Making it more crucial for Herta to earn his super licence this year is the fact that he is scheduled to lose 30 points from his licence at the end of 2026, these from when he finished as the runner-up in IndyCar.

Sitting in 19th place in F2 after a disappointing campaign, Herta is currently not on to score any points, something that would almost force him into another F2 campaign, something he has previously indicated he does not want to do.

Pressed on this topic, Herta indicated a slight change of heart, stating: “We’ll see.

“My goal is still to be in Formula 1. Right, that’s the goal: is to get there as soon as possible with Cadillac, with GM, with TWG, and this is where I want to be.

“So I’m focused on trying to get here as soon as possible.”

With the F1 schedule remaining uncertain,the simplest solution to secure Herta the final point he needs for his super licence is another FP1 appearance; replacing Bottas during FP1 at next weekend’s Mexico City Grand Prix the most logical opportunity.

In order to secure the additional point, Herta must complete 100km of running – 24 laps in Mexico.

Should he fall short of that marker, Brazil is the next-best opportunity, given the risks associated with Las Vegas and the uncertainty that exists in the calendar beyond that point.

While Herta remains an option for Cadillac in 2027, PlanetF1.com understood Bottas remains the favoured option, given he represents stability and would allow the team to carry its momentum.

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