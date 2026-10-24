Here is a look at the complete F1 results from qualifying at the 2026 United States Grand Prix, as the order is decided in Austin.

The session is complete at the Circuit of The Americas, with Kimi Antonelli on pole for Sunday’s race.

F1 results: Qualifying, United States Grand Prix 2026

Antonelli will be joined by Max Verstappen on the front row, with Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar set to start in a career-best third place. He’ll start alongside Charles Leclerc on the second row.

Lewis Hamilton qualified fifth for Ferrari, Lando Norris took sixth for McLaren, with George Russell falling away to seventh on the grid for Mercedes, ahead of Oscar Piastri.

Arvid Lindblad qualified ninth, but will drop five places on the grid after a power unit infringement, so Liam Lawson will take his place.

In Q2, both Alpine and Audi drivers fell by the wayside, as Pierre Gasly took 11th place, Nico Hulkenberg 12th, Gabriel Bortoleto 13th and Franco Colapinto 14th.

Fernando Alonso will start 15th, and a late lap time deletion for Ollie Bearman saw him drop to 16th.

Esteban Ocon and Lance Stroll dropped out of the session in Q1, with the Williams and Cadillac duos also dropping away at the first stage.

Three drivers will head into the race carrying grid penalties, with Gabriel Bortoleto set to start from the back of the grid. Elsewhere, Franco Colapinto will take a 10-place penalty, and Arvid Lindblad will drop five places.

These drivers are all dropping places for taking extra power unit parts beyond their permitted pool.

What are the F1 results from qualifying at the United States Grand Prix 2026?

Pos Driver Team Q1 Q2 Q3 1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:35.390 1:34.278 1:34.035 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:35.215 1:34.471 1:34.214 3 Isack Hadjar Red Bull 1:35.286 1:34.887 1:34.250 4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:35.200 1:34.198 1:34.267 5 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:35.355 1:34.833 1:34.311 6 Lando Norris McLaren 1:35.029 1:34.539 1:34.379 7 George Russell Mercedes 1:35.730 1:34.305 1:34.476 8 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:35.842 1:34.818 1:34.803 9 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 1:35.755 1:34.950 1:36.049 10 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 1:35.662 1:35.058 – 11 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:35.969 1:35.080 – 12 Nico Hulkenberg Audi 1:35.704 1:35.158 – 13 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 1:35.632 1:35.691 – 14 Franco Colapinto Alpine 1:35.898 1:35.722 – 15 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:36.240 1:35.818 – 16 Oliver Bearman Haas 1:36.175 – – 17 Esteban Ocon Haas 1:36.531 – – 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:36.677 – – 19 Carlos Sainz Williams 1:36.770 – – 20 Alex Albon Williams 1:36.967 – – 21 Sergio Perez Cadillac 1:37.433 – – 22 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 1:37.523 – –

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