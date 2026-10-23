Three drivers are set to take grid penalties at the United States Grand Prix due to breaches of the FIA’s power unit usage rules.

At this late point of the F1 2026 season, grid penalties for engine components outside of the permitted usage limits have become more regular.

Franco Colapinto, Gabriel Bortoleto and Arvid Lindblad face US GP grid penalties

Franco Colapinto, Gabriel Bortoleto, and Arvid Lindblad are all set to serve grid penalties after qualifying for the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

The FIA has confirmed all three drivers have been fitted with power unit components that take them outside of their permitted pools for the season.

Starting with Alpine’s Franco Colapinto, the Argentine will take a 10-place grid penalty from wherever he qualifies, having been fitted with his fourth Control Electronics [CE] unit of the season – the limit for this component is three for the season.

Audi’s Gabriel Bortoleto will serve a 20-place grid penalty, due to needing to take two separate penalties of 10 grid positions as his team has fitted him with a fourth Control Electronics unit and a fourth Energy Store [ES] – both of which are restricted to three in the pool for the season.

The Brazilian has taken a raft of new power unit components, but it is only the aforementioned which trigger penalties: he has also taken a new internal combustion engine, moving on to his fourth and final permitted item for the season without penalty.

Also fitted to his R26 is a new turbocharger and a new exhaust, both of which are within the allocation for the year.

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Finally, Racing Bulls has fitted Arvid Lindblad with a new internal combustion engine [ICE], his sixth of the year. This is outside of the permitted four units for the season, meaning the team is not in compliance and, as a result, he’ll serve a five-place grid penalty.

Franco Colapinto – 10-place grid penalty (Fourth CE)

Gabriel Bortoleto – 20-place grid penalty (Fourth CE and fourth ES)

Arvid Lindblad – Five-place grid penalty (Sixth ICE)

Separately, there are several drivers who have been fitted with new power unit ancillary components, all of whom are within the six-item limit for the season – Kimi Antonelli and Bortoleto move on to their final permitted ancillaries for the season.

Oscar Piastri

Kimi Antonelli

Carlos Sainz

Gabriel Bortoleto

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