Toto Wolff’s son, Jack, has escaped injury in a terrifying karting crash in Italy, as the youngster is early on his journey to F1.

Nine-year-old Jack Wolff was involved in a scary crash during a karting event at Viterbo in Italy on Friday.

Jack Wolff escapes injury in Italy karting crash

Fresh off the back of his first championship win in karting, Wolff returned to the Leopard Circuit Viterbo to take part in the IAME Warriors Final as part of a world-class field consisting of 361 participants across the weekend.

Last month, Wolff claimed victory in the final round of the IAME Series Italy in the X30 U10 category at the same circuit to take his maiden motorsport title at just nine years old, having come into the last race of the series already holding the championship lead.

Wolff, racing for KR Motorsport, was fighting for victory on the final lap in the X30 Mini category against Moroccan racer Elgahoudi Nagy when the pair made contact that resulted in Wolff spinning.

Following closely behind the duo was British racer Dimitar Uzunov, who was launched over the top of Wolff, with the nine-year-old being dragged sideways as the kart flew over him. Pulling to the side of the track, Wolff could be seen rolling to the side and out of the kart rather than extracting himself by clambering out in usual fashion.

Despite the terrifying visual and the initial attendance of officials with a brace backboard, Wolff was unhurt and walked away by himself, although he was taken for minor medical treatment in the immediate aftermath.

Sources have indicated that the Austrian, despite his youth, is already displaying the tenacity of his illustrious parents, Toto and Susie Wolff, and has already declared his intent to return to his kart for more racing on Saturday.

With Wolff building a burgeoning motorsport career, his championship victory last month saw him give his first on-record interview as a racing driver.

“It was good. We had a lot of wins and some bad races, but in the end we fought well, and we won the championship, so I’m really happy,” Wolff Jnr. said.

“From the season, I did not know I would win nearly every single round, so I was really surprised that I was up there.

“It’s really competitive. There’s a lot of good drivers fighting in the championship, and we came here on the first step.

“I want to thank my whole team, my mum, my dad, and my whole family for getting me here to race and to win the championship.”

Earlier this summer, Wolff spoke to RacingNews365.com about the interest his son is showing in racing.

“There is nothing else that interests him, it is all about driving, driving a simulator, driving the go-kart,” Wolff said.

“If there are four days that he is not driving, he asks: ‘When can I drive again, when can I drive again?’

“When he’s racing, it’s not something that I love. But I can’t change it.

“I really try to compartmentalise that because he is nine, it is his first racing season, and he is doing better than my expectations were. He likes it, but he might not like it next year anymore, or in two years, or he might struggle when he gets into juniors.

“He might struggle when he gets into cars; he may not, and I think judging a nine-year-old’s possible career trajectory is not too early. That is what I am thinking, what Susie is thinking, and we actually enjoy motorhome life.

“We like to go to the races; for him, it is a way of growing up, rather than to be a spoiled Monaco international school kid. He needs to go out on a car track and put his elbows out to win; it is good.

“I have an understanding of what the driver needs to do and how he needs to drive, but as a dad, I’m much more irrational and too emotional.

“When he is starting a race, my heartbeat is 155, and here it is 90, so it is totally different when you see your kid driving in a race car.

“But it is also good for me to learn how to be stable emotionally; I’m always someone who has gotten too emotional at times, too angry and too quickly.”

Eye-opening crash in karting involving Toto Wolff’s son, Jack, today. He’s the one the kart goes over… Thankfully, he’s fine, although he did need some minor treatment after walking away. He’s adamant he’s racing again tomorrow, so he’s showing some early tenacity… #F1 https://t.co/ZBaTyIjfrD — Thomas Maher (@thomasmaheronf1) October 23, 2026

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