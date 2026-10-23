AUSTIN – Red Bull, McLaren, and Ferrari have all brought significant upgrades to the United States Grand Prix, while Mercedes has declared no new parts.

Red Bull is aiming to score a third victory in succession after Max Verstappen dominated in Malaysia and Singapore.

USGP upgrades introduced by Red Bull, McLaren, and Ferrari

Kimi Antonelli may be on the verge of securing the 2026 F1 Drivers’ Championship title, but he will be forced to launch his attack with no notable upgrades.

Mercedes recently introduced its major upgrade package in Malaysia, with unclear results. This was followed by a back-to-back test in Singapore, with Antonelli running the new parts while Russell reverted to the older specification.

For the second weekend running, Mercedes has declared no new parts.

This is in contrast to front-running rivals Red Bull, McLaren, and Ferrari, who have brought a combined total of nine upgrades.

For Red Bull, this includes a new front wing and front corner.

The front wing has an additional vane on the endplate and foot plate, which is said to create additional load and assist with the management of the tyre surface temperatures.

A change on the front corner is primarily for reliability reasons, with a profile change to the elastomeric gaitor. This is to reduce the risk of tearing the material and reduce strain at full lock, which will be used at the Turn 11 hairpin.

Ferrari make the most changes of the front-running teams, with four noted.

These all alter the way that the air travels around the floor of the car, with alterations to the floor body, floor board, sidepod inlet, and diffuser.

The team expects to see increased downforce on both the front and rear elements of the floor and improved flow stability to the rear.

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Only noted as three changes, McLaren’s alterations are deceptively significant.

Teased in Singapore by team principal Andrea Stella, this is the first phase of McLaren’s next significant package, with revised furniture on all four corners as well as a new diffuser.

Of the remaining teams, Haas, Aston Martin, and Williams all reported zero upgrades.

Racing Bulls is the most eye-catching of those in the midfield, matching Ferrari with four major upgrades.

This includes revised front and rear wings, a new floor body, and revisions to the engine cover.

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