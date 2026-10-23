Fernando Alonso admitted that there “are a few things that we need to still understand” after a challenging Singapore Grand Prix for Aston Martin.

However, looking at the bigger picture, the Spaniard insisted that both Aston Martin and Honda is aware that improvement is needed in all areas, as he predicted “good things coming for the future”.

Fernando Alonso sees light at end of Aston Martin tunnel

Alonso claimed that something in the Honda power unit was “not performing as it should be” in Singapore, as he called for an investigation before the next triple-header, having expressed driveability and deployment concerns.

Ahead of the United States Grand Prix, the two-time world champion gave an updated reflection on Singapore, where he finished 16th, and confirmed where the team is at with its understanding of what went wrong.

“It was relatively disappointing. Singapore, at least myself, I was expecting a little bit more, but you understand quickly in FP1 or the first quali for the sprint that the weekend will be difficult.

“But there are a few things that we need to still understand what went wrong there and what we could have done differently if we repeat Singapore again.

“But it is the way it is. Sometimes you expect big things on a race weekend and you don’t deliver. Some others you don’t expect anything, and it’s the best result of the year.

“So it’s difficult to have any predictions. For now, let’s take it weekend by weekend. This [Circuit of The Americas] is a very nice track, nice layout, and if we start with the right foot tomorrow, maybe we’ll have a good weekend. That’s the aim.”

He added: “We’ll see on the engine as well if we are in a better place here, if we don’t have any problems out of the corners or energy management.

“There are things that have to be discovered every Friday.

“But at the end of the day, there are six races left. The car will be the same for the remaining six races. So we don’t expect any big changes around the field. Not only for us. I think everyone will be more or less in the same position, and it’s just about maximising every weekend. And if there are opportunities, take them.”

More on Aston Martin

Honda admits new turbocharger failed to solve Aston Martin’s Singapore struggles

Fernando Alonso declares ‘the world has changed’ as next PU regs debated

Coming into Austin, Honda confirmed that a new turbocharger, introduced at the Singapore GP, failed to mitigate lag issues due to the unique circuit layout.

Otherwise, after the power units were sent back to Honda’s Sakura base after Singapore, no further major issues were found.

“It’s not a concern,” Alonso assured.

It has been a challenging introduction for the Aston Martin and Honda partnership in F1 2026 and both sides must improve, according to Alonso, who spoke with optimism on that process.

“Obviously, we need to face media Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, and we cannot tell you everything,” he continued. “We know what we have to improve, what we need to improve, and things are very clear. We are all together, and I think there are good things coming for the future.

“First it’s understanding the problems. Problems are understood. Areas of improvement are understood. If we can say all or not, that’s a different story.

“But rest assured that we are all aware of the things. Both chassis and engine, we need to improve in everything. We need to go faster in the corners and we need to go faster on the straights. That’s the way it is in Formula 1. That’s what we see on the GPS. If we compare to the fast cars, we need to improve in every area, and we are working on that.”

Aston Martin sits 10th in the Constructors’ standings, five points behind Williams.

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