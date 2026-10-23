Lando Norris has said Kimi Antonelli has been “two levels above” George Russell all season, as the Mercedes drivers have battled it out for the championship.

Antonelli heads into the United States Grand Prix weekend knowing for the first time that he can be crowned the youngest ever Drivers’ Champion, should results fall in his favour.

Lando Norris dubs Kimi Antonelli ‘two levels above’ George Russell in F1 2026

Norris remains just about in mathematical contention heading into proceedings in Austin but knows that, in all likelihood, his current reign as World Champion will end in December.

Having raced Russell for most of his life, the McLaren driver has long put his compatriot towards the top end of talent in the sport, even through his days at the back of the field with Williams.

While few doubted Antonelli’s overall credentials, the extent to which he surged to the top earlier this year came to the shock of many observers, with Russell having gone into the F1 2026 season as the heavy favourite.

“I think it’s very impressive what he’s been able to do at his age,” Norris said of Antonelli in Austin.

“His second year in Formula 1, he’s going to be the youngest world champion ever. It’s pretty incredible.

“I wouldn’t say he had a bad first season of Formula 1. He was against George, who I think is very good and has performed very well, especially in the last era of car against Lewis.

“For him to take quite a huge step, I would say, from last year to this year in terms of optimising things and understanding how to drive this year’s car more than other people as well, dealing with the pressure, the lack of mistakes that have come from him in both qualifying, races, the consistency to beat his teammate. Like I said, I rate George, and I think he’s a very good driver, but Kimi’s been two levels above George the whole season.

“He’s done a pretty incredible job, and I’m sure the world knows that – I don’t need to say it, I think it’s obvious enough.”

Lando Norris vs Oscar Piastri: McLaren F1 2026 scores

F1 2026: Head-to-head qualifying statistics between teammates

F1 2026: Head-to-head race statistics between teammates

Circumstances would have to fall in Antonelli’s favour if he were to wrap up the championship this weekend. He only has a chance of sealing the title by winning the United States Grand Prix on Sunday, with Lewis Hamilton finished fifth or below, and Russell taking ninth place or below.

He also has the chance to break the record for the youngest ever champion by three years, with Sebastian Vettel currently holding that esteem for his dramatic 2010 victory.

Given he was only four years old at that time, the Italian is understandably hazy about seeing Vettel take championship glory for the first time.

“I don’t remember that, I’m sorry,” Antonelli said with a smile in the pre-weekend press conference.

“I remember I was playing with Hot Wheels, but I don’t remember him clinching it. I mean, later on when I grew up, I saw the race, which was crazy as well, because it was a very close title fight.”

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