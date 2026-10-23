Seemingly destined to become world champion in F1 2026, Kimi Antonelli has been operating at “Michael Schumacher-level”.

That is the opinion expressed by Nico Rosberg, the 2016 world champion and former teammate to Schumacher at Mercedes, the team with which Antonelli is marching towards the crown.

Kimi Antonelli earns glowing Nico Rosberg praise

Arriving at the United States Grand Prix atop the standings with a 102-point lead over Mercedes teammate George Russell, the title could be Antonelli’s this weekend, if results around him also fall in his favour.

Regardless, the 20-year-old Italian is almost certain to usurp Sebastian Vettel as Formula 1’s new record-holder for youngest world champion.

The Mercedes sensation has attracted huge praise from Rosberg, who went as far as to deem Antonelli’s F1 2026 showing a match for prime Michael Schumacher level.

Rosberg spent three seasons as teammate to the F1 icon at Mercedes, the team which Antonelli calls home, between 2010 and 2012.

“I knew he was very, very fast; I know him from karting,” the German said of Antonelli via Sky Deutschland.

“But after last year, when he struggled so much, nobody would have thought he’d be driving so brilliantly this year – that’s world-class, Michael Schumacher-level.”

To Rosberg’s mind, Antonelli “fully deserves” the F1 2026 title.

“He’s the only one who’s consistently up there at the front. Everyone else makes mistakes and goes slow, fast, slow,” he added.

Ahead of the United States Grand Prix, Antonelli was asked about the feelings he was experiencing, on the eve of what could be his title-clinching race.

“I mean, it’s crazy if you think about it, but that’s why I won’t think about it,” he said.

“And still, something catastrophic to others needs to happen for me to become…I mean, for me, it needs to be a perfect weekend, and the others, they need to do a poor result, which is unlikely to happen.

“Of course, everything, anything can happen, and it’s crazy to think about it.

“We had a meeting with Bono [Peter Bonnington] this morning, and we just said, just have fun, just always the same mindset as I had all year, one race at a time, and just try to do the best I can every race weekend, and then we’ll see.

“But of course, if I do things well, then the result will come.”

Whenever the deal is sealed, Antonelli will become Mercedes’ first world champion since Lewis Hamilton, who cliched his record-equalling seventh title, and sixth with Mercedes, in 2020.

He was quizzed on what it would mean to follow in Hamilton’s footsteps.

More on Kimi Antonelli’s championship bid

Toto Wolff issues reality check as Kimi Antonelli closes in on F1 2026 title

How Kimi Antonelli can win the 2026 F1 title at the United States GP

“I mean, it would be a dream,” said the Italian. “It’s something I’ve dreamt of since I was little.

“First of all, ready to find myself in such a position is incredible, but at the same time, I need to keep going, keep pushing, and it’s not over yet.

“So first we’ll try to finish the job properly, and then we can enjoy the rest. But for sure, it will be an incredible achievement. But there’s still a bit to go.”

Antonelli is no stranger to getting a championship win across the line, having won ADAC and Italian Formula 4 titles, plus Formula Regional Middle East and Europe.

That experience “for sure” helps as he approaches by far his biggest triumph yet.

“Obviously, in Formula 1 is different because you have the pressure. Also, this just is a lot bigger, Formula 1, to anything else,” he continued.

“The pressure is a bit more, and also the competition is higher as well because you’re racing with the other 21 best drivers in the world. So it’s definitely a bit more complicated in that regard.

“But I think definitely, when you fight for a championship from karting and in junior series, definitely, the mindset is very similar in the way you approach races and the way you think. So definitely, it does help, the fact that I was able to fight for a championship already from karting, and it kind of prepares you as well to face a certain situation.

“So, of course, then the F1 stage is a lot bigger, is more complicated to handle in certain ways, but definitely the basics are there since karting.”

Read next – US GP Predictions: Hamilton magic or misery, Verstappen glory and an apology to Antonelli