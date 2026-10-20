F1 legal battle erupts; Toto Wolff predicts ‘full-on’ Red Bull fight – round-up

As the United States Grand Prix looms ever closer, the action has spilt off the track with a legal dispute breaking out between a former and current F1 supplier.

Beyond this, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has spoken of the threat posed by a resurgent Red Bull team, just at the moment when Kimi Antonelli could secure his first F1 title.

Former F1 supplier takes rival to court

A dispute about the design used by the FIA’s exclusive fuel flow meter supplier has bubbled up ahead of this weekend’s United States Grand Prix.

A lawsuit has been lodged in a court in Texas, with the previous fuel flow supplier putting pressure on the incumbent as Formula 1 returns to the United States.

Thomas Maher broke the story on Tuesday morning.

Read more: F1 legal battle erupts in Texas as former supplier takes rival to court

MotoGP and F1 set for Texas link-up

The worlds of MotoGP and F1 are set to collide at the United States Grand Prix, with Dani Pedrosa leading a ‘high-speed’ demonstration on Saturday.

MotoGP and F1 now fall under the same ownership, with Liberty Media holding the commercial rights to both championships.

The F1 action at the Circuit of the Americas will be bolstered by entertainment on two wheels, as a quartet of MotoGP bikes will take to the track to complete a demonstration run on Saturday.

Read more: MotoGP set for F1 showcase at the United States GP

Toto Wolff concedes Red Bull concern

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has predicted a “full-on fight” between the teams in F1 2027, and pointed to Red Bull’s progress as evidence of what may await next season.

Mercedes flew out of the blocks as the strongest team with the W17, but McLaren, Ferrari and now Red Bull have emerged as challengers as the season has progressed, all taking race victories at different times this season.

Red Bull in particular started the season on the back foot, with the team often fourth-fastest in the field as the RB22 was sometimes up to 1.5 seconds per lap off the pace of its rivals.

Read more: Toto Wolff makes ‘full-on fight’ prediction after Red Bull resurgence

Christian Horner reveals Red Bull Mercedes ‘ban’ quip

Having recruited heavily from down the road at Mercedes for its new Red Bull Powertrains start-up, Christian Horner quipped that the term “Mercedes” actually got banned, such was its regularity.

Instead, it was now known as ‘team B’, Horner offering a fascinating insight into the foundations of RBPT, why the Porsche deal did not come to be, and the resulting alliance with Ford.

After Honda’s initial decision to withdraw from Formula 1, Red Bull took the plunge by signing up as a manufacturer in its own right for the new F1 2026 power unit regulations.

Read more: Christian Horner recalls ‘Mercedes’ ban quip at Red Bull Powertrains

IndyCar makes Barcelona more

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya is set to host IndyCar’s first race outside of North America in over a decade, banking on the continued success of five-time champion Alex Palou.

IndyCar last raced outside of North America in 2013, with the Sao Paulo Indy 300 in Brazil.

With the addition of Madrid to the F1 calendar as the new home of the Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona entered into a rotational arrangement with the championship.

Read more: Major championship set for Barcelona debut after F1 change

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