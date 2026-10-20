MotoGP set for F1 showcase at the United States GP

The worlds of MotoGP and F1 are set to collide at the United States Grand Prix, with Dani Pedrosa leading a ‘high-speed’ demonstration on Saturday.

MotoGP and F1 now fall under the same ownership, with Liberty Media holding the commercial rights to both championships.

MotoGP joins F1 at the United States Grand Prix

The F1 action at the Circuit of the Americas will be bolstered by entertainment on two wheels, as a quartet of MotoGP bikes will take to the track to complete a demonstration run on Saturday.

The announcement comes amid continued interest in hosting a joint event, with both F1 and MotoGP competing on the same weekend.

A constant difficulty in making this a reality is the vastly different safety features required for each form of racing, with air fences often lining tracks for MotoGP, which are not the work of a moment to deploy or remove.

MotoGP Hall of Fame inductee Pedrosa is the most high-profile name of the four in action, with three world titles across the 125cc and 250cc categories, which have since been replaced by Moto3 and Moto2.

“It’s always special to ride a MotoGP bike at COTA, one of the most iconic circuits in the world,” said the Spaniard.

“The United States Grand Prix is a truly unique and special event on the F1 calendar, attracting an incredible crowd and providing a great opportunity to give fans a taste of what makes MotoGP so exciting.

“The speed, the sound and the performance of these bikes is something you have to experience in person, and I’m looking forward to sharing that with everyone in Austin.”

Pedrosa will pilot a KTM and will be joined by current World Superbike champion Nicolo Bulega on a Ducati, as well as test riders Andrea Dovizioso on a Yamaha, and Lorenzo Savadori on a Trackhouse Racing Aprilia ahead of FP3.

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“This is a fantastic opportunity to put MotoGP in front of one of the biggest crowds in world motorsport,” said Bulega, who will join the MotoGP grid next year as part of the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team.

“The atmosphere at COTA is always incredible, and to ride a MotoGP bike in front of so many fans will be a special experience.”

“MotoGP bikes are unlike anything else, and hopefully the laps will show just how spectacular our sport is. We’re looking forward to putting on a great show and giving fans a glimpse of what they can expect when I return with MotoGP to Austin in 2027.”

While the demonstration is taking place, the current MotoGP grid will be competing in Australia at Philip Island.

The four motorcycles will be on display for fans to take a closer look at around the demonstration, while there will be further activations around the event.

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