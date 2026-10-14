Racing Bulls has a “major problem” on its hands if the team wants to replace Liam Lawson or Arvid Lindblad with Nikola Tsolov.

That is the opinion held by Sky F1 co-commentator and pundit Martin Brundle, who says that Lawson is “driving so beautifully” while “generally speaking” that applies to his rookie teammate Arvid Lindblad also.

Brundle backs Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad pairing

Lawson has established himself as the comfortable leader of the midfield pack for points scored, registering 75 points so far in F1 2026.

Lindblad has provided a further 38 in what is proving to be an impressive rookie campaign for the Brit.

The pair has lifted Racing Bulls to fifth in the current Constructors’ standings.

However, the Faenza squad is yet to decide on its F1 2027 driver pairing, as it weighs up whether to continue with Lawson and Lindblad, or bring in Red Bull junior Tsolov, who is mounting a challenge for the Formula 2 title.

Lawson made a major statement at the Singapore Grand Prix, following his P5 in the Sprint with seventh in the Grand Prix.

“Liam Lawson looks like he’s been in a right old race today as well. Seventh place for Liam Lawson,” said Sky F1 lead commentator David Croft in reaction.

“It’s a great points haul again for a Racing Bulls team who prior to this had scored in seven of the last 10 Singapore Grands Prix. Make that now eight of the last 11.”

Racing Bulls team principal Alan Permane said his outfit will decide “in the coming weeks” which two drivers out of Lawson, Lindblad and Tsolov it will select for 2027.

Permane also pointed out that his team is “in a slightly unique situation” as the Red Bull junior F1 team when it comes to driver decisions, as it also must cast an eye to developing talent for the company’s Formula 1 future.

Brundle issued a telling warning.

“If Racing Bulls want to introduce a new young driver, they’ve got a major problem on their hands,” said the Brit, “because Lawson’s driving so beautifully, and Lindblad too, generally speaking.”

More on Liam Lawson from PlanetF1.com

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Brundle continued the Lawson plaudits as part of his post-Singapore GP Sky Sports column.

“This is a good opportunity to give Liam Lawson a deserved shout-out,” Brundle writes.

“Driving for Racing Bulls, he finished seventh in the challenging conditions at Sepang the previous week, followed that up with fifth in the Singapore Sprint and then secured another seventh-place finish in Sunday’s Grand Prix.

“As the highest-placed driver outside the top four teams, Lawson put together an excellent run across a demanding series of races.”

The next F1 2026 triple-header begins with the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of The Americas.

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