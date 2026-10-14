Wednesday’s fast-paced F1 news includes the first details of the new African Grand Prix circuit in Rwanda, an update on GianPiero Lambiase’s handover process as untelevised Lewis Hamilton team radio emerges from Singapore.

With Christian Horner feeling “robbed” after the first win for a Red Bull-Ford engine, and Ted Kravitz joining Martin Brundle in paying tribute to Louise Goodman, here’s today’s roundup…

First details of African Grand Prix circuit in Rwanda

The first details of the new African Grand Prix circuit in Rwanda have emerged ahead of its arrival on the calendar in the early 2030s.

Formula 1 announced on Tuesday that it will return to the African continent for the first time since 1993 at a new purpose-built circuit – named the RISE Motordrome – in Bugesera.

PlanetF1.com was among the select media invited to the ceremony confirming the new African Grand Prix.

Read more: Rwanda F1 circuit: What we know about the new RISE Motordrome

New Max Verstappen race engineer to make full debut at United States Grand Prix

PlanetF1.com has learned that Max Verstappen’s new race engineer will step in for GianPiero Lambiase at three of the remaining races of the F1 2026 season, starting at next weekend’s United States Grand Prix.

Tom Hart will take over as Verstappen’s race engineer for 2027 as Lambiase prepares to complete his move to McLaren.

It is believed that Lambiase will be in attendance in Austin, with Hart also set to fill act as Verstappen’s engineer in Brazil and Las Vegas as part of the handover process.

Read more: New Max Verstappen race engineer debut imminent as Lambiase handover process emerges

Untelevised Lewis Hamilton team radio after Singapore Grand Prix strategy error

Untelevised team radio footage from the Singapore Grand Prix has revealed the moment Lewis Hamilton urged Ferrari to gamble on a virtual safety car by delaying his second pit stop.

It comes after Hamilton failed to pit after the VSC was deployed.

In a post to social media on Monday, Hamilton said he takes “full responsibility for the decisions I made” in Singapore, conceding that the race was a “painful lesson.”

Read more: Lewis Hamilton sends message after ‘painful’ Singapore Grand Prix ‘lesson’

Christian Horner felt ‘robbed’ as Red Bull-Ford engine took first win

Christian Horner has admitted that he “felt particularly hurt and robbed” as he watched Max Verstappen take the first victory for the Red Bull Powertrains-Ford engine at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.

Horner played an instrumental role in the formation of Red Bull’s in-house engine division prior to his sudden departure from the team in July 2025.

Verstappen followed up his victory in Malaysia by winning last weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix.

Read more: Christian Horner felt ‘robbed’ as Verstappen achieves Red Bull landmark

Ted Kravitz joins Martin Brundle in Louise Goodman tribute

Sky F1 pit-lane reporter Ted Kravitz has joined Martin Brundle in paying tribute to former ITV F1 presenter Louise Goodman, who has stepped down from the broadcaster’s coverage of the BTCC.

Goodman was a fixture of ITV’s coverage of Formula 1 until it lost the live broadcast rights to the BBC at the end of 2008.

She remained with ITV, moving across to its coverage of the British Touring Car Championship, with last weekend’s race at Brands Hatch marking her final appearance.

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Read more: Ted Kravitz pays tribute as former F1 broadcaster retires