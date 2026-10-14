The latest episode of our F1 podcast sees The Final Sector team dive into the news of Africa’s return to Formula 1, drama at the Singapore Grand Prix and much more from the paddock.

Thomas Maher was in Rwanda as the new African Grand Prix was announced, getting behind-the-scenes access to what will become Formula 1’s newest circuit in the early 2030s.

F1 podcast: The Final Sector talks African GP, Singapore GP drama and Red Bull resurgence

Fresh from Formula 1’s triple-header, the sport announced its long-awaited return to Africa in the early 2030s with an all-new purpose-built circuit in Rwanda.

Mat Coch and Sam Hall join Thomas to discuss not just the newest arrival on the calendar, but all the fallout from Marina Bay as Max Verstappen took victory, the two McLarens had an “unacceptable” incident and Lewis Hamilton took his strategy at Ferrari into his own hands.

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: New Max Verstappen race engineer debut imminent as Lambiase handover process emerges