Red Bull has announced that team principal Laurent Mekies has signed a new contract to remain with the team until the end of the F1 2031 season.

Mekies replaced Christian Horner as Red Bull team principal in July 2025 following a stint as team boss of sister outfit Racing Bulls.

Red Bull confirms new contract for team principal Laurent Mekies

Mekies’ arrival coincided with an impressive turnaround by Red Bull, with Max Verstappen falling just two points short of the 2025 world championship.

Red Bull has produced its own engines for the first time in F1 2026 via its in-house Powertrains division, which works in collaboration with US manufacturer Ford.

Following a winless first half of the season, Red Bull has returned to the top step of the podium over recent weeks with Verstappen winning the Bahrain and Singapore grands prix.

Three days after Verstappen’s latest victory, Red Bull has announced that Mekies has extended his contract with the team until the end of 2031.

Mekies’ extension comes after Verstappen signed a long-term contract extension with Red Bull until the end of the 2030 season in August, with teammate Isack Hadjar also signing a new deal last month.

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In a statement issued to PlanetF1.com, Red Bull said: “Today, Red Bull shareholder Mark Mateschitz announced, during a Team debrief in Milton Keynes following the victories in Malaysia and Singapore, a long-term contract extension for Laurent Mekies, CEO and Team Principal of Oracle Red Bull Racing, through 2031.

“The agreement follows the recent contract renewals of Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar, as well as the signing of key personnel for the 2027 season, further strengthening the Team’s long-term platform for success.”

Chalerm Yoovidhya and Mark Mateschitz, Red Bull shareholders, said: “The strength of Red Bull has always come from its people and from creating an environment where talented individuals can achieve extraordinary things together.

“Laurent has played a crucial role in guiding the Team through an important period of transition while maintaining the competitive spirit and the Red Bull principles that define us.

“This extension reflects our confidence in his leadership and our shared belief in the long-term vision of the Team.

“We are ambitious about what lies ahead and we are committed to building on this momentum together.”

Oliver Mintzlaff, CEO Corporate Projects and Investments Red Bull, said: “Laurent has demonstrated outstanding leadership since returning to the Red Bull family.

“He combines technical expertise, strategic thinking, and a deep understanding of what makes our Team successful.

“Just as importantly, he embodies the values and mentality that define the Red Bull way: courage, teamwork, determination, and an unrelenting desire to compete at the highest level.

“Continuity in leadership is a key ingredient for sustained success, and we are delighted that Laurent will continue to lead the Team through the next chapter of our journey.”

Laurent Mekies, CEO and Team Principal Oracle Red Bull Racing, said: “I am incredibly proud to continue this journey with Oracle Red Bull Racing, and I would like to thank Chalerm, Mark, and Oliver, the entire Team, and everyone involved for the trust they have placed in the project.

“What makes this Team special is the way everyone comes together in pursuit of the same goal, and I feel privileged to work alongside such a talented and committed group every day.

Together, with Pierre Wache’s and Ben Hodgkinson’s teams playing a central role in shaping our future, we have a strong platform for the years ahead, and we genuinely believe this is only the beginning.

“As we look ahead, we will continue to embrace the principles that define us: being free in our thinking, fast in our actions and bold in our decisions.”

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