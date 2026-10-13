Tuesday’s fast-paced F1 news wrap includes the African Grand Prix joining the Formula 1 calendar as FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem doubles down on his V8 engine return plan.

With Martin Brundle leading tributes upon the retirement of former ITV F1 presenter Louise Goodman, here’s today’s roundup…

African Grand Prix in Rwanda to join F1 calendar

Formula 1 has announced that a new African Grand Prix based in Rwanda will join the calendar in the early 2030s.

The move will see F1 return to the African continent for the first time since 1993.

A new purpose-built circuit in Bugesera will be constructed as part of a 10-year agreement.

Read more: F1 makes historic announcement with African Grand Prix confirmed

FIA president doubles down on V8 engines for 2030

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the president of the FIA, has doubled down on his plan to bring back V8 engines for the 2030 season.

Ben Sulayem teased earlier this year that V8s could return by 2030 at the earliest, with PlanetF1.com reporting the first details of the plan last month.

Speaking to PlanetF1.com and other media outlets in Rwanda on Tuesday, Ben Sulayem reaffirmed his commitment to V8s for 2030.

Read more: FIA President confirms F1 to race with V8s ‘in 2030’

Winners and losers from Singapore Grand Prix

Red Bull has been named the biggest winner of the Singapore Grand Prix after Max Verstappen’s latest victory.

Meanwhile, Ferrari has headed the losers list after Lewis Hamilton apologised for an ill-advised strategy choice.

Nico Hulkenberg and Aston Martin also make the list of winners and losers from Singapore.

Read more: Winners and losers from the 2026 Singapore Grand Prix

Christian Horner sets record straight after recent Ferrari comments

Christian Horner has insisted that his next move in F1 will have “team ownership attached to it” after his recent comments about Ferrari were “taken out of context.”

Horner was recently quoted as saying that while he is targeting a team ownership position, he would make an exception for Ferrari in his plan to return to F1 given the team’s heritage and history.

His comments fuelled further speculation over the future of current Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur.

Read more: Christian Horner addresses Ferrari F1 return comments and Vasseur

Martin Brundle leads tributes to ITV F1 presenter Louise Goodman

Sky F1 commentator Martin Brundle has led tributes to former ITV F1 reporter Louise Goodman, who has stepped down from the broadcaster’s coverage of the British Touring Car Championship.

Goodman was a fixture of ITV’s coverage of Formula 1 before the broadcaster lost the live broadcast rights at the end of the 2008 season.

Her exit comes little more than a year after Steve Rider, the former lead ITV F1 presenter, retired from his BTCC role after being diagnosed with cancer.

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Read more: Martin Brundle leads tributes as former F1 presenter retires