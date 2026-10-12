Liam Lawson responded “you tell me” when it was put to him that performances like Singapore must go a long way to securing his F1 2027 seat.

The New Zealander delivered a double-points result around the Marina Bay Street Circuit, fresh off Racing Bulls team principal Alan Permane stating that its F1 2027 driver line-up would be finalised in the coming weeks.

Liam Lawson focused on scoring amid F1 2027 noise

Much of the grid for next season is now finalised. Two teams are yet to confirm its drivers, those being Racing Bulls and Haas.

The former is facing a reality that three into two doesn’t go. Lawson and Arvid Lindblad are proving a solid duo in their first season together, lifting Racing Bulls to fifth in the current Constructors’ standings.

All the while, Red Bull’s next star prospect is emerging in the form of Nikola Tsolov, the Bulgarian locked in a battle for the Formula 2 title.

Lawson reaffirmed his value to the team at the Singapore Grand Prix where he finished fifth in the Sprint and P7 in the Grand Prix.

“Very happy. Very proud of the team,” he said of that result when speaking with the Formula 1 website, as the Baku, Bahrain in Malaysia and Singapore triple-header came to a close.

“It’s been a pretty intense few weeks and as a team we have scored in all three races. Personally I probably should have scored in all three as well.

“But, it’s great to have the last few weekends go to plan. I mean, to have points in both a sprint and a race, for us is great. So very, very happy.”

Lawson comfortably leads the midfield pack in terms of Drivers’ Championship points with 75 on the board so far.

Yet, he remains without a confirmed seat for F1 2027.

Permane has suggested that a final call will arrive “in the coming weeks” as the Faenza squad is “not in a rush.”

He added: “I think everyone knows we’ve got two fantastic drivers. We’ve got a fantastic driver in F2 at the moment, and they’re all there and ready to go.

“But three doesn’t fit into two, of course, and we’re just going to take a little bit more time and make sure we get the the right pairing for next year.”

Permane also noted Racing Bulls’ role as the junior team to develop talent for Red Bull.

It was put to Lawson that his statement race weekend in Singapore must go a long way to securing his seat for F1 2027.

“You tell me,” he replied.

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“I think it’s obviously normal at this point of the year.

“But right now, I’m just focused on trying to score each weekend and try to keep extending.”

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