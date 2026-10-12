The live stream of the final round of the 2026 GT World Challenge will bring you all the action from Portimao as Max Verstappen returns to GT racing after his outing at the Nurburgring 24 Hours earlier this year.

With GT3 machinery at the front and multiple classes fighting through the same traffic-heavy circuit, this is a race defined as much by survival as outright pace.

Where to watch the GT World Challenge at Portimao 2026 live stream

The final round of the GT World Challenge season will be streamed live in full across the weekend on PlanetF1.com, providing coverage of qualifying and the race.

Having suffered heartbreak in the final hours of his Nordschleife outing, Verstappen will aim to take home some silverware from his latest GT3 exploit.

Verstappen arrives in Portugal having won the last two F1 races in Malaysia and Singapore, putting him in contention to finish second in the Drivers’ Championship.

Like at the Nurburgring, there are multiple classes racing; however, these are based on driver line-ups rather than car performance or modifications.

GT World Challenge at Portimao 2026 TV coverage

Alongside the global live stream, the race will also be broadcast on selected television networks in various territories.

Because rights holders differ from country to country, television coverage is not always consistent. As a result, the live stream remains the most reliable way to follow every lap of the race in real time.

GT World Challenge at Portimao 2026 start time and global viewing

The race begins on Saturday afternoon local time at Portimao, and continues for three hours into the cover of darkness.

The flag will drop on Saturday at 17:00 local time, with the race concluding at 8pm. This follows qualifying on Friday evening local time, which begins at 17:55 and concludes at 19:05.

The track will be busy, with 61 confirmed entries, including the #3 Team Verstappen Racing car driven by Verstappen, Ben Barnicoat, and Chris Lulham.

For viewers planning their weekend, the start time varies significantly depending on location, with late afternoon viewing in Europe, morning starts in the United States, and late-night coverage in Australia.

Following the GT World Challenge at Portimao live

Once the race begins, the live stream becomes the central hub for following the story as it unfolds.

Despite being a considerably shorter race than some endurance events, the comparatively condensed Portimao layout means that there will be constant action throughout, with short stints and multiple driver changes for each car making this more of an elongated sprint race.

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: