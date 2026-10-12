Lando Norris felt that P4 was the best he could achieve at the Singapore Grand Prix, but expressed a sense of regret over how he got there.

Initially in combat with a struggling Lewis Hamilton for the final podium place, both drivers ended up off track, opening the door for Kimi Antonelli to swoop on Norris. The McLaren racer felt he could have handled that situation better, as he and Hamilton entered a last-of-the-late-brakers contest.

Lando Norris regrets Lewis Hamilton battle outcome

Hamilton made his own strategy decision in Singapore, a call which failed to pay off.

Starting on mediums, he was the first of the top three to pit for softs. Although that compound was showing less degradation than expected, the Ferrari driver still appeared on course for a two-stop.

But after missing the pit entry under a virtual safety car, Hamilton committed to a one-stop.

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That saw him fall into the clutches of Norris and Antonelli, the former attempting a move into Turn 1. The result was both drivers going wide.

Antonelli slipped past Norris in the process, as the FIA stewards noted Hamilton for potentially leaving the track and gaining an advantage. It was determined that Norris’ move was not a legitimate overtake attempt, as he too had left the track.

The fact that Antonelli went on to pass Hamilton rubber-stamped the no further action verdict.

Norris did ultimately clear Hamilton, who was also passed by the sister McLaren of Oscar Piastri as his tyres fell off a cliff. But Antonelli was in the clear to secure the final podium spot.

“I think the result was as good as we could achieve today,” Norris told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets after crossing the line P4.

“I think I could have achieved it in a better way and at least put up a good fight with Kimi.

“Both me and Lewis obviously wanted to see who would brake later and so on. He didn’t even brake into [Turn] 1, so it kind of meant I was also going off.

“I could have, I think, put up a better fight with Kimi in that case, and could have fought for a podium, so I could have done a better job in trying to achieve the result we had today.

“But I think he would have passed me no matter what, and fourth was the best we could do today. So I’m happy I achieved that, and we got some good points.”

There was a race-late scare for the reigning world champion, as McLaren warned of a brake problem which was potentially developing.

Norris was unable to shed any further light.

“I think there were quite a few problems with the car, but I don’t know what it was.”

With the first F1 2026 triple-header complete, the next one will begin with the United States Grand Prix in Austin.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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