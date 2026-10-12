Monday’s fast-paced F1 news wrap includes all the reaction from the Singapore Grand Prix, including the data revealing where it all went wrong for Lewis Hamilton and Aston Martin.

With Lance Stroll receiving a wrap on the knuckles from the FIA stewards for good measure, here’s today’s roundup…

Conclusions from the Singapore Grand Prix

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen claimed a second successive victory at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Verstappen dominated proceedings at Marina Bay in the latest sign of Red Bull’s resurgence.

Lewis Hamilton’s strategy mistake, Lando Norris’s ego problem, George Russell’s humiliation and the flaws of the sprint format are all covered in PlanetF1.com’s conclusions from Singapore.

Read more: Singapore GP conclusions: Lewis Hamilton misconception, Norris ego, final Russell humiliation

Singapore Grand Prix driver ratings

Max Verstappen’s performance in Singapore has seen him awarded a perfect 10/10 score in PlanetF1.com’s driver ratings.

Meanwhile, Hamilton was given only a 5/10 after dropping three places from his starting position.

Liam Lawson also caught the eye, with the Racing Bulls man the highest rated driver behind Verstappen.

Read more: Singapore GP 2026 driver ratings: Verstappen perfection, Hamilton backfires

Did a confusing Ferrari team radio message contribute to Lewis Hamilton’s bad decision?

A confusing Ferrari team radio message may have contributed to Lewis Hamilton’s poor strategy decision at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Hamilton was heard asking the pit wall for the lap times of the drivers running soft tyres at the end of their stints.

Ferrari failed to provide a clear answer, potentially resulting in his mistake later on.

Read more: Lewis Hamilton Singapore GP gamble traced to crucial Ferrari mistake

Why Aston Martin was so slow in Singapore

F1 data analysis has revealed why Aston Martin was so slow at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Despite the Marina Bay circuit suiting the Aston Martin AMR26 on paper, Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll could only manage 17th and 19th respectively in qualifying.

Aston Martin appeared to be caught in a vicious cycle, with the car’s poor straight-line speed meaning it harvested less energy under braking. This meant Alonso and Stroll could not deploy sufficient electrical power on the following straight.

Read more: Alonso data exposes the true scale of Aston Martin’s Honda problem

FIA issues warning to Lance Stroll after Singapore Grand Prix breach

Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll has been given a warning by the FIA stewards following a breach ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix.

Stroll failed to follow the race director’s competition notes during the pre-race reconnaissance laps.

The Canadian went on to retire after 35 laps.

Read more: FIA confirms Lance Stroll punishment after Singapore Grand Prix investigation