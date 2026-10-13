Untelevised team radio footage from the Singapore Grand Prix has revealed the moment Liam Lawson admitted he “panicked a bit” at the prospect of being caught by Mercedes driver George Russell.

Lawson was also heard laughing about being “pretty f**ked” at the end of the most physically demanding race of the season.

Liam Lawson team radio emerges after Singapore Grand Prix ‘panic’

Lawson claimed a second successive seventh-place finish in Singapore as Red Bull driver Max Verstappen took victory.

The New Zealander’s latest points finish strengthened the Racing Bulls team’s grip on fifth place in the constructors’ standings.

The Faenza-based outfit holds a 32-point advantage over sixth-placed Alpine with a maximum of six races remaining in the F1 2026 campaign.

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Lawson crossed the line around two seconds clear of Audi driver Nico Hulkenberg in eighth, with George Russell’s Mercedes a further second behind in ninth after recovering from an engine penalty.

Untelevised footage has revealed how Lawson was wary of the threat posed by Russell as the end of the race neared.

An exchange between Lawson and his race engineer, Alexandre Iliopoulos, from Lap 40 went as follows:

Iliopoulos: “Currently P7. Gasly and Hulkenberg fighting behind you, Russell behind them. All three cars behind you, soft. Twenty-two laps to go.”

Iliopoulos: “Hulkenberg gaining between Turn 1 and Turn 2.”

Iliopoulos: “On our numbers, we have margin to push more on rears if you want.”

Lawson: “Copy.”

Iliopoulos: “We are happy to manage this gap to Hulkenberg.”

Lawson: “Yeah, but Russell’s gonna be here soon.”

A few laps later, Lawson became frustrated after being held up by a lapped Sergio Perez. The full exchange for the remainder of the race went as follows:

Iliopoulos: “For info, Russell is still stuck behind Gasly.”

Iliopoulos: “Perez in front will be blue flags.”

Lawson: “Where the f**k are the blue flags?”

Iliopoulos: “It’s coming now.”

Iliopoulos: “Happy for boost if you want.”

Lawson: “Does he have overtake?”

Iliopoulos: “Negative.”

Iliopoulos: “Russell overtook Gasly last lap. Russell four behind. Mid eight if you want, 14 laps to go.”

Iliopoulos: “Twelve laps to go. Twelve to the end.”

Lawson: “Yeah. Can I sustain this amount of sliding to the end?”

Iliopoulos: “Yes, happy. We are happy because you are using more your fronts. Very good.”

Iliopoulos: “Please watch the snap exit Turn 14. Only place.”

Lawson: “Confirmed.”

Iliopoulos: “Suggestion: entry 10.”

Iliopoulos: “Bottas in front will be blue flags.”

Iliopoulos: “Strat two. Let me know if engine braking is an issue.”

Lawson: “I’ll let you know if [inaudible] to the end. For the end.”

Iliopoulos: “Copy. Six laps to go.”

Iliopoulos: “Consider mid nine, strat three. Entry 11 or shift three for stability, up to you.”

Iliopoulos: “Two laps to go.”

Iliopoulos: “Last lap.”

Lawson crossed the line in seventh, with the 24-year-old admitting to the pit wall that Russell’s recovery had given him cause for concern across the final 20 laps.

Iliopoulos: “And that is P7. Whoo. Everything as to plan. And Gasly P11 for info. Fail 84 fail and cool the brakes if you can.”

Iliopoulos: “You can pick up some speed and lift off.”

Lawson: “Copy that. Yeah, good race, guys. Really, really good.”

Iliopoulos: “And we can have some throttle out of 13 and lift off 14. You a bit tired?”

Lawson: “Yeah, I’m pretty f**ked, yeah!”

Iliopoulos: “[Laughter] I am tired!”

Lawson: “That felt long. That felt really long. Very fast pace as well. Like, Nico was actually really quick at the end.”

Iliopoulos: “Yeah. But I think you told him ‘goodbye’ at some point and you pulled away and then that was a good safety margin. Box, box.”

Lawson: “I mean, yeah. I panicked a bit. I thought Russell was gonna get to us.”

Iliopoulos: “Ah, you managed to keep him behind. And Russell actually degged a bit at the end. He couldn’t keep overtake [mode].”

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