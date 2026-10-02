FIA confirms double Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari punishment after Bahrain GP investigation

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton has been hit with a warning by the FIA stewards after an investigation into an impeding incident with Audi’s Gabriel Bortoleto in FP2 at the Malaysian Grand Prix.

Ferrari has also been punished for its role in the incident, with the Scuderia handed a fine of €10,000.

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Bortoleto encountered a slow-moving Hamilton on the approach to Turn 9, the left-hand hairpin in the second sector of the lap, during Friday’s second practice session at Sepang.

An unimpressed Bortoleto was heard telling Audi over team radio: “What the f**k is this guy doing, man?”

Informed that the Ferrari driver was on a cooldown lap, Bortoleto replied: “I know, but he sees me coming and he just keeps blocking.”

Meanwhile, Hamilton pointed to a problem with his right-hand mirror.

He told Ferrari: “I can’t see through my right mirror, so keep me up to date.”

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Following an investigation, the stewards have confirmed that Hamilton has been handed a warning with Ferrari fined €10,000 for its role in the incident.

The stewards’ verdict read: “The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 44 (Lewis Hamilton), the driver of Car 5 (Gabriel Bortoleto), the team representatives and reviewed video, telemetry, team radio and in-car video evidence.

“HAM was travelling slowly approaching Turn 9 at approximately 80-85 km/h when BOR, who was on an out lap and not on a push lap, approached from behind at approximately 240 km/h, resulting in a closing speed of approximately 155-160 km/h.

“HAM moved from the middle of the track towards the racing line, at the end of the straight causing BOR to brake and take evasive action.

“The Stewards accept that HAM’s right-hand mirror was damaged, as confirmed by photographic and video evidence, and that he had received no radio warning from the team.

“Both team representatives stated that such warnings are not normally issued where the approaching car is not on a push lap.

“BOR also confirmed that he remained in control of the situation.

“Nevertheless, the Stewards considered that HAM unnecessarily impeded the significantly faster approaching car by moving onto the racing line at slow speed.

“The fact that BOR was not on a push lap does not alter that conclusion.

“The Stewards also considered whether the incident should be regarded as dangerous impeding.

“In particular, they considered the high closing speed as well as the fact that a driver, who is aware that one of his mirrors is damaged, should exercise additional care before moving onto the racing line.

“However, BOR remained in control and was able to avoid HAM.

“The Stewards considered the damaged mirror and the fact that BOR was not on a push lap as mitigating circumstances.

“These were balanced against the significant speed differential, HAM’s movement onto the racing line and the resulting need for BOR to take evasive action.

“Taking all the above into account, the Stewards determine that the standard penalty for impeding during a Practice session, which is a Warning, is appropriate.

“The Stewards also considered the responsibility of Scuderia Ferrari HP in relation to this incident.

“The Team was aware that HAM’s right-hand mirror was damaged.

“As such, the Stewards determine that the Team should have provided appropriate radio warnings of significantly faster approaching cars, irrespective of whether those cars were on a push lap or not.

“The Stewards therefore determine that the Team failed to provide its driver with appropriate information in circumstances where it knew that his ability to observe approaching traffic was materially impaired by the damaged mirror and impose a fine of €10,000 on Scuderia Ferrari HP.”

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