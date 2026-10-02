FIA confirms worst-kept Isack Hadjar secret at Bahrain Grand Prix

The FIA has confirmed that Red Bull driver Isack Hadjar will serve a five-place grid penalty at this weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.

It comes after Hadjar told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets on Thursday that he was facing a grid drop in Sepang.

FIA confirms Isack Hadjar grid penalty for Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia

Following a month on the sidelines with a wrist injury, Hadjar made an impressive return to the Red Bull cockpit at last weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The French-Algerian finished third to claim his second podium finish in Red Bull colours, equalling his best result of the F1 2026 season.

Hadjar revealed on Thursday’s media day in Sepang that he was in line for a grid penalty in Malaysia this weekend.

Isack Hadjar vs Max Verstappen: Red Bull head-to-head stats for F1 2026 season

F1 2026: Head-to-head qualifying statistics between teammates

F1 2026: Head-to-head race statistics between teammates

He told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets: “I would expect us to be less competitive [due] to the layout, but if we still manage to fight for a podium this weekend that would be good.

“It’s going to be difficult for me. I should be taking five-place penalty.

“But even like that, I believe at this track, if you have the race pace, you go up.

“If we can’t, then that means we’re not fast enough, so that’s it.”

The FIA made Hadjar’s penalty official on Friday, confirming that the Red Bull driver is moving on to a seventh internal combustion engine of the F1 2026 season.

Alpine driver Franco Colapinto and Racing Bulls’ Arvid Lindblad will also take grid drops this weekend for exceeding their engine component allowance.

Colapinto has moved on to a fifth internal combustion engine of the season.

Meanwhile, Lindblad has taken a fifth internal combustion engine, a fifth turbocharger and a fifth exhaust set.

Lindblad’s individual penalties add up to a total of 30 positions.

However, a change to the rules over recent years means that drivers who accumulate penalties worth more than 15 places automatically start at the back of the grid.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: Why is the Bahrain Grand Prix taking place in Malaysia?