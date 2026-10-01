SEPANG – Isack Hadjar revealed he is likely to be taking a five-place grid penalty this weekend, ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.

The Red Bull driver appears set to replace a power unit part beyond his allocation this weekend, though the exact component he is due to be taking was not disclosed.

Isack Hadjar set for Bahrain GP in Malaysia grid penalty

Hadjar has already exceeded his power unit allocation for the season, with Liam Lawson having already triggered a significant grid penalty after he took a set of fresh parts in Hadjar’s car at Monza, while Lawson deputised at Red Bull.

Drivers are given a 10-place grid penalty the first time they exceed their power unit allocation on any of the major components, with a subsequent five-place penalty for any further breaches.

The French driver heads into the weekend following a podium finish on his return to Formula 1 in Baku last time out and, while he acknowledged Red Bull’s pace may not be as strong in Sepang, the circuit offers chances to move back through the pack.

“I would expect us to be less competitive [due] to the layout, but if we still manage to fight for a podium this weekend, that would be good,” Hadjar told PlanetF1.com and accredited media in Sepang.

“It’s going to be difficult for me, I should be taking five places [grid] penalty, but even like that, I believe at this track, if you have the race pace, you go up.

“If we can’t, then that means we’re not fast enough – so that’s it.”

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Hadjar will be experiencing Formula 1 machinery for the first time around the Sepang International Circuit this weekend, with teammate Max Verstappen having been the sport’s last winner in Malaysia, back in 2017.

Having had an element of caution in Azerbaijan, going to a street circuit after recovering from a wrist injury, Hadjar added it will be a different story in Malaysia this weekend.

“The layout makes it that you’ve got to go flat out straight away,” he said.

“It’s an open track. There’s no walls really, so you’re allowed to push it to the limit a lot earlier, whereas in Baku, if you go over the limits, you’re in the wall, and I can’t enjoy myself again – so I didn’t really fancy that.

“I was taking it step by step. This weekend to me is completely normal, and I need to take risks straight away.”

Hadjar is the third driver to take a grid penalty in Sepang, with Arvid Lindblad due to start from the back of grid with a power unit change, and Franco Colapinto will also take a five-place penalty after being unable to serve the time penalty handed to him in Azerbaijan, after causing a collision with Pierre Gasly at the late Safety Car restart.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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