Lewis Hamilton doesn’t yet know if his loss of power during Friday’s second practice at the Mexican Grand Prix could lead to an engine penalty, with the driver hoping that “everything’s okay”.

Ferrari is still investigating the issue.

Lewis Hamilton faces Ferrari engine concerns after Mexican GP power loss

Hamilton finished Friday’s first practice at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in fourth place, 0.738s behind his teammate Charles Leclerc, having run aerodynamic tests during the session.

The Briton wasn’t able to set a comparative time in Friday’s second session after being told by his race engineer Carlo Santi that he needs to stop his SF-26 after suffering a power-related issue.

Hamilton: Something’s wrong with the power. I lost all power from Turn 13.

Santi: Yes, we saw.

Hamilton: Can I do one more?

Santi: I think we need to stop the car. We need to stop the car.

Hamilton: Okay.

Santi: We need to stop the car on track, Lewis.

Hamilton: Oh, really? Okay.

Santi: Need to stop the car.

Hamilton: Okay, one second.

Hamilton: I can try to restart the car or…

Santi: Negative, we cannot restart.

Hamilton completed just 13 laps, compared to Leclerc’s 35, and finished the session 0.685s slower than his teammate, who once again set the pace.

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur, speaking to the media shortly after FP2, said the team had yet to discover the cause of Hamilton’s loss of power.

“Not yet,” said the Frenchman. “It’s a bit too early because I have to do the press before the debrief. But we will do it tonight.”

Hamilton is hoping that whatever caused his loss of power isn’t a big issue that could have a negative impact on the rest of his weekend in Mexico.

“I was feeling really good in the car. It’s just my luck,” he said.

“Yeah, I think we did a really good job in getting the setup in a better place, and yeah, just really unfortunate. I think we’re really competitive this weekend as a team

“Then didn’t get to do the long run, so I have no idea how, but I know it’s really hard to overtake here, as you saw some people out there.

“They’re still investigating to find out what was wrong, and just praying that everything’s okay.”

The seven-time Formula 1 world champion lamented that his Friday had already been compromised by running aero rakes tests for Ferrari in FP1.

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“I missed a little bit of time in FP1 because we did the rake running,” he said. “Normally, I would have one of the young drivers do FP1 at this track. like most people did, but I opted to do it somewhere else.

“So basically I’ve only had really one session because I missed pretty much at least half of that session.

“So I don’t really know where… I don’t think I need to make many changes to the setup. Probably much the same because we were very quick. I think I already had like a loss of power earlier on in the lap, and we’re still quick.

“So, yeah, I’ll give it everything tomorrow, and just try to do the best with whatever I have.”

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