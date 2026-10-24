Gabriel Bortoleto has received a warning from the FIA stewards for impeding Lewis Hamilton at the United States Grand Prix.

The incident happened during the final hour of practice at Turn 12.

Gabriel Bortoleto warned by FIA stewards

Hamilton encountered the slow-moving Audi heading into Turn 12 at the conclusion of the long back straight. The Ferrari went to the inside as Bortoleto left the track, but abandoned the flying lap.

Hamilton voiced his frustrations over team radio.

The FIA stewards launched a post-session investigation and explained their decision to give Bortoleto a warning.

“The stewards heard from the driver of Car 5 (Gabriel Bortoleto) and the team representatives and reviewed video, team radio and in-car video evidence.

“When Car 44 was on a push lap approaching Turn 12, Car 5, on an in-lap, was travelling at a lower speed in a position which compromised Car 44’s braking. Car 44 had to abort the lap.

“The driver of Car 5 explained that he had received a warning from his engineer some 15 seconds earlier of Car 44’s approach but he was busy dealing with his car on the approach to Turn 12 and overlooked that warning. He received no reminder of Car 44’s approach before Turn 12.

“He explained that because the entry to Turn 12 is downhill, he only saw Car 44 at the last moment and released the brakes and went into the run-off area.

“He agreed that the move was too late and he had compromised Car 44’s lap. Car 44’s team representative acknowledged that the incident was not dangerous.

“The stewards determined that Car 5 unnecessarily impeded Car 44 and impose a warning consistent with previous incidents of this type in free practice sessions.”

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It was a double Audi investigation as Nico Hulkenberg was also under review, following FP3, regarding a practice start which forced Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll to brake.

It was determined that no further action needed to be taken.

“The stewards heard from the team representative of Car 27 and reviewed video, team radio and in-car video evidence,” the stewards summary read.

“The team representative explained that the driver’s rear vision was obscured by the car behind at the Practice Start location, and that the driver had no idea of the approach of Car 18.

“He further explained that the start procedure can take between 5 and 15 seconds so at the time the driver took the decision to commence that procedure, the proximity of Car 18 would not have been obvious to him.

“The situation was compounded by the fact that the pit lane exit road (as marked) requires cars performing practice starts to merge with cars travelling down the fast lane directly to the pit exit, over a very short distance.

“The stewards noted that although the driver of Car 18 had to brake, the situation was determined not to be dangerous and was easily managed by both drivers. Accordingly a decision of No Further Action is taken.”

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