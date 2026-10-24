FIA confirms decision after double Mercedes, Piastri US GP investigation

Both Mercedes drivers, plus McLaren’s Oscar Piastri, featured in a multi-driver FIA investigation following United States Grand Prix qualifying.

Kimi Antonelli claimed pole on the weekend where he could become world champion, though appeared in an FIA investigation into several drivers potentially exceeding the maximum delta time during qualifying. It was not long after the chequered flag that the verdict of no further action on all counts was confirmed.

Mercedes drivers, Oscar Piastri in the clear after FIA investigation

Antonelli arrived in Austin knowing that this was his first chance at sealing the F1 2026 Drivers’ title.

The odds were not in his favour for sealing the deal here, as he must win the Grand Prix no matter what, with teammate Russell finishing ninth or lower.

Hamilton must finish fifth or lower in his Ferrari as part of this potential Antonelli title-winning equation.

But, Antonelli saw his hopes receive a major boost in qualifying.

The young Italian secured pole position from the in-form Max Verstappen, while Hamilton managed P5 only on the grid, Russell sixth.

However, Antonelli as well as Russell, Piastri, Franco Colapinto and Esteban Ocon, were all placed under review for allegedly exceeding the maximum lap time during Q1.

Piastri and Colapinto were flagged up again for the same matter in Q2.

Fortunately for all drivers involved, the FIA stewards decided to take no further action.

Leading the championship by 102 points going into Grand Prix Sunday in Austin, Antonelli’s surge to the pinnacle of Formula 1 is one which few saw coming so emphatically in F1 2026.

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The 20-year-old is now almost certain to become champion, but his Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff was in no mood to entertain the idea of him realising that dream once the chequered flag falls on Sunday.

“We’re not talking about that,” Wolff told Sky F1 on the topic of keeping Antonelli’s feet on the ground, considering what is at stake on Sunday.

“It’s not realistic, and I don’t think we are the quickest in the race, so it’s just about scoring points and then eventually, hopefully…”

As for Antonelli, he is wary of the threat which Verstappen and Red Bull present over a race distance, as he laid out his plan to deal with that.

“He’s going to be tough,” Antonelli said of Verstappen looking ahead to Sunday, speaking with Sky F1, “because yesterday, Max, Red Bull, they had really strong pace on the long run.

“We were not bad. But, tricky. We’ll just try to do our best and get a good start and hopefully lead into Turn 1 and set the pace from there.”

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