Colton Herta admits FIA Super Licence confusion amid Valtteri Bottas replacement rumours

Colton Herta has admitted he is just as confused as everyone else about his Super Licence situation after his Mexican Grand Prix FP1 appearance failed to deliver the 40 points he thought he needed to qualify for Formula 1.

Cadillac ran the American in FP1 at the Mexican Grand Prix believing he needed just one point to be eligible for a Super Licence.

Colton Herta still one point short of FIA Super Licence after Mexico FP1

However, the FIA then revealed he was still one point shy of the required 40 points.

Herta’s FP1 outing in Mexico, his fifth of the season, was expected to take him to the 40 points required for an FIA Super Licence.

However, an investigation by F1’s governing body, the FIA, revealed the American nine-time IndyCar race winner is one point short.

The confusion was caused by an error in the publication of IndyCar’s 2025 Drivers’ standings, which placed Herta sixth on the list.

The 26-year-old was actually seventh.

Herta tied with Felix Rosenqvist last season when both drivers scored 372 points. The Swede, though, claimed sixth place ahead of Herta in the standings by virtue of having earned more second-placed finishes.

Herta was perplexed by the situation.

“I don’t know,” he said in Mexico after securing one additional point for an FP1 outing.

“I was under the impression that coming into this weekend, if I do this, I get the Super Licence. So I guess I have to wait and see.

“I think I’m in the same boat as you guys.

“I think for me the biggest thing has been to not worry about that stuff and just drive the car. And so that’s kind of what I’ve focused on all year because it has been a discussion in my career for a lot of years now. So you know, just try to drive the car and do what I can do.

“I really don’t know.”

Herta now officially needs one more point to secure a Super Licence, which would allow him to compete in Formula 1 next season.

Put to him that even if he was a point short, Cadillac could give him another FP1 outing to make up the numbers, he replied: “I’ll take it.

“Anytime I get in the car more, you know, we’ll see.

“I mean, there’s a lot of stuff that’s going out, and it’s all really fresh and new. And so I really don’t know. I haven’t been able to sit down with anybody and try to figure this out, obviously.

“And rightfully, they’re kind of focused on what they’re doing today. And maybe there will be a little bit more clarity here in a little bit.”

Herta has been linked to Valtteri Bottas’ race seat in recent days, with Cadillac team principal Marcin Budkowski leaving the door open to a driver change.

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Herta, despite a difficult season in Formula 2, believes his dream of racing in Formula 1 is still alive, confirming that talks are ongoing.

“I think I want to do the best I can for the team every time I get in the car,” said the American.

“I want to be in Formula One. That’s the goal. That’s why I’m over here doing this. And personally, I want to get there as soon as possible.

“A lot of discussions are happening, and a lot of stuff is going on outside of what I can control. So, just try to do my best inside the car and hope that shows for something.”

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