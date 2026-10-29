Perez casts Colton Herta verdict as Bottas Cadillac F1 rumours swirl

Colton Herta is “doing a good job” within Cadillac F1, claims Sergio Perez, with the team “starting to see more of his speed” as he ramps up his car and simulator time.

Herta is in the frame for a potential move into F1 as soon as next season with Valtteri Bottas’ future the subject of intense speculation.

Colton Herta praised by Perez ahead of F1 2027 decision

On the eve of his home race in Mexico City, Perez put pen to paper on a new multi-year Cadillac F1 deal, keeping him with the American squad for at least the next three years.

However, the second Cadillac seat, currently occupied by Bottas, remains unconfirmed.

Sources have confirmed to PlanetF1.com that the 10-time grand prix winner faces some competition for his seat, Herta a prominent threat, even if sources have indicated that continuing with Bottas is Cadillac’s preference at present.

It is understood that General Motors is very warm on the idea of promoting Herta, currently a Cadillac F1 test driver, into the team’s F1 2027 line-up.

In a further layer to this situation, Herta will receive an additional, fifth FP1 outing in Mexico which; should he complete 100 kilometres during the session, he would secure the final point necessary to obtain his FIA Super Licence to race in Formula 1.

The multi-IndyCar race winner has struggled after his 2026 switch to Formula 2, but has previously spoken of F1 machinery offering more rewards in terms of his learnings in an Indy car.

Ahead of the Mexican GP, Perez was asked for his take on Herta’s work within Cadillac, and whether he would like him as his F1 2027 teammate.

“Well, I think he is doing a good job,” he said of the American.

“He is bringing good feedback to the team, good information, which is all what we need from him.

“Obviously, doing FP1s is always very difficult to show your speed or to show the level that you are at. But now I think that he is having more time in the car, in the simulator, so we’re starting to see more of his speed.

“Obviously, it’s not my decision. It will be down to Marcin [Budkowski, team principal] to decide who they want in the car.

“I’m also working really well with Valtteri. I think he’s been very unfortunate in a few races. I think in Austin he showed very strong pace.

“So yeah, it’s not an easy decision for the team.”

More on Cadillac from PlanetF1.com

Who will partner Sergio Perez at Cadillac in 2027, and why Bottas is under pressure

Sergio Perez signs new Cadillac F1 contract as Bottas uncertainty remains

Asked if he will be consulted on who his F1 2027 teammate will be, Perez clarified: “No, not at all. I don’t want to as well, because that’s not my decision.

“That’s why we have someone like Marcin, who will be looking at all the data and all the information, and he will be ultimately making that decision to see what he thinks is best for the future of the team.

“And obviously, we are in a period where we need to evolve extremely quick. The next three, four months of the team are really, really crucial in our preparation. So yeah, I think it’s down to him.”

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