Valtteri Bottas hit by illness ahead of Mexico City GP

Valtteri Bottas will miss Thursday’s media day at the Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix, Cadillac has confirmed.

The veteran is the second driver set to be absent after Mercedes confirmed Kimi Antonelli has been advised to rest as he battles a viral infection.

Valtteri Bottas to miss media day at Mexico City GP

Cadillac has confirmed Bottas is unwell and will not attend media day as he looks to recover ahead of on-track action beginning on Friday.

“Cadillac Formula 1 Team can confirm that Valtteri Bottas will unfortunately be unable to attend today’s media day in Mexico City as he is unwell,” a statement from the team announced.

“The team has taken the decision to allow him a day of rest, to support his recovery.

“This is a precautionary measure and does not currently affect his participation in the remainder of the race weekend.”

Bottas is poised to sit out the opening hour of practice in Mexico, with Colton Herta scheduled to fill his seat.

It marks the American’s fifth FP1 appearance of the season, one above the mandatory minimum number of rookie sessions teams are required to provide.

His additional outcome comes across a backdrop of uncertainty for Bottas.

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Earlier this week, Sergio Perez was confirmed on a new three-year deal that will see him remain with the American operation until at least 2029.

However, there has been no such announcement regarding Bottas, who is believed to be on a one-plus-one deal – the team holding an option for 2027.

While PlanetF1.com sources have indicated he is the preferred driver for the squad next season, there are no guarantees, and Herta is seen as a viable candidate, should he obtain his Super Licence.

Indeed, his appearance in Mexico is designed to allow him the opportunity to gain the sufficient points he needs to secure an FIA super licence, the accreditation necessary to race in F1.

Drivers must amass 40 points over a three-year period through a combination of racing performance and test outings.

Friday practice sessions can attract a single point, should Herta log more than 100km during the hour.

If he manages to accomplish that, it would take the 236-year-old’s tally to 40, entitling him to a Super Licence.

Bottas, however, holds the initiative in those discussions; improved performances relative to teammate Perez would almost certainly quash suggestions that his F1 future is under threat.

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