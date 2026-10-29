George Russell makes defiant career vow after difficult F1 season

George Russell has vowed that F1 2026 won’t define his career, as he faces a weekend in which his teammate is poised to become World Champion.

Kimi Antonelli has outperformed Russell consistently throughout 2026, meaning it’s the young Italian who is set to clinch a new record as the sport’s youngest-ever World Champion.

George Russell vows to bounce back after difficult Mercedes season

With Antonelli only needing a ninth-place finish to wrap up the title, the Italian will shatter Sebastian Vettel’s 2010 record when he became the sport’s youngest World Champion at 23.

In stark contrast, Russell’s runner-up position isn’t secure, with the British driver’s pace and consistency sporadic throughout the season, meaning he is looking over his shoulder at the approach of the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, rather than looking forward at closing in on Antonelli.

This is despite driving the other Mercedes W17, the car that has proven to be the best all-rounder throughout the season, with Antonelli utilising its versatility to devastating effect.

It’s a very different picture from the start of the season, where Russell’s experience and victory over his young counterpart in 2025 meant the British driver was the firm title favourite.

But, aside from a small handful of races, Russell has been the second-best Mercedes driver prompting him to vow he will bounce back after taking away some valuable lessons from the F1 2026 season.

“I’ve probably learned more about myself this year than I would have liked to, in all honesty,” he admitted on Thursday in Mexico.

“The highs and lows you go through in sport are immense, and that’s because we all care so much for what we’re doing.

“But I remind myself I’m 28 years old. I see Lewis [Hamilton] still competing extremely well at 41, and Fernando [Alonso] at 44.

“Lewis won the majority of his titles in his 30s, and this year is absolutely not going to define my career as a whole. It’s not going to break me.

“If anything, it’s going to make me stronger, and I’ve been pretty proud of my resilience and how I’ve bounced back from very tough moments.

“Actually, through my lowest points of this season, I’ve generally bounced back really, really strong. And then I had another bad race after the good one.

“So maybe it’s something I need to analyse as well, because I always perform best after my worst races. Which is maybe just a coincidence. Maybe there’s something in it.

“But I’ve been racing more years of my life than I haven’t, and I’ve had more successful years than relative failures.

“I don’t think any athlete, no matter how great, has every single year of their career performing at their highest level.

“Unfortunately, this year for me has come at maybe the time when I needed it most, but it is by no means the end of my journey. I’ve still got a good 12 to 15 years left in me.”

More on George Russell from PlanetF1.com

George Russell hopes Mercedes finds answers after ‘rubbish’ US GP pace

Did George Russell self-destruct?

Russell revealed that his suspicions about the performance level in Texas have proven correct: the upgrade rolled out by Mercedes in Malaysia has narrowed the operating window of the W17.

While Antonelli managed to find the sweet spot of the upgrade package in Texas, Russell wasn’t able to, meaning he finished a distant eighth place.

“We are seeing some things in the characteristics that just show that it performed in a very narrow window,” Russell said.

“So we need to try and widen that. And obviously, from my side, I need to try and focus on getting into that window.”

With five race weekends left on the schedule, the weight of trying to win the title will almost certainly lift this weekend, assuming Antonelli finishes in the top nine positions.

But, for Russell, his attention has already moved on to figuring out how to lift his game, confirming his intention is simply on achieving some consistency again in the final races.

“I think it is definitely important for me to try and gain some consistency; a couple of races ago we were on pole by eight tenths and won the race, and then, last week, I finished in P8, and I’ve never had a season like this in my career where the performance has fluctuated so much,” he said.

“I know it’s in there, because you can’t deliver performances like that in Baku if you’ve lost it; we’re just struggling to have a high hit rate.

“We don’t know why that is, and I’ve never had it personally before in my career, and I guess that’s probably the priority for me in these last few races.”

Read Next: Daniel Ricciardo makes F1 burnout admission chasing Red Bull ‘fairytale’ with Max Verstappen