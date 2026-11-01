Liam Lawson has revealed he apologised to Max Verstappen in the wake of contact between the pair in Free Practice 2 at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Verstappen had sought to pass Lawson while both were rounding the final sector, but a mini-battle broke out, which resulted in contact, a red flag, and both drivers being handed a one-place grid penalty.

Liam Lawson apologised to Max Verstappen after Mexico GP incident

Verstappen claimed the move was “not very smart” on Lawson’s part, given his future within the Red Bull stable is not yet secure beyond the end of the season.

Racing Bulls team principal Alan Permane branded the moment between the former teammates “unnecessary”, with neither wanting to cede ground before starting a flying lap.

Lawson has now revealed, however, that he approached the Dutch driver and offered his apologies.

“Obviously it’s not ideal, and it’s something that should never happen in practice,” Lawson said after qualifying.

“I went to see Max this morning to apologise because, obviously, it was never my intention to make contact, and for both of us it’s not good.

“I’ll learn from it going forward, and obviously tomorrow is a long race. Hopefully we can make the most of it.”

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Verstappen hinted after the session that Lawson’s future made the move ill-advised on his part, remarking pointedly on Friday: “[If] I would be him, I would act a little bit smarter. Also, when you’re fighting for your seat, it’s not very smart behaviour.”

Despite those words from the four-time World Champion, the Racing Bulls driver feels the moment should be water under the bridge.

“When you come in from a [media] session and there’s adrenaline, ultimately only Max knows how he feels,” he added.

“Like I said, it was never my intention to have contact. So, apologies for that.”

Verstappen will start from the third row in Mexico City this weekend, having backed out of his final lap to stay fourth in Q3, which will become fifth on Sunday.

Lawson also made it through to Q3, qualifying eighth on pace to line up ninth on the grid, dropping behind Racing Bulls teammate Arvid Lindblad.

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