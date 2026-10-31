Liam Lawson under threat as FIA launches Mexican GP investigation

Liam Lawson has been referred to the FIA stewards over a potential breach of the F1 technical regulations at the 2026 Mexican Grand Prix.

The stated transgression revolves around an alleged breach of the MGU-K power requirement during the second segment of qualifying.

Liam Lawson referred to FIA stewards in Mexico City

The New Zealander made it to the Q3 stage of qualifying, alongside Racing Bulls teammate Arvid Lindblad, though it was his fastest lap en route to that achievement which alerted the FIA.

Following qualifying, Jo Bauer, the FIA Formula 1 technical delegate, confirmed that Lawson “was in breach of the minimum MGU-K power requirement” in the immediate aftermath of setting his fastest Q2 lap.

This has now been passed over to the FIA stewards for an investigation.

Bauer’s statement reads: “Car 30, driver Liam Lawson, was in breach of the minimum MGU-K power requirement just after crossing the line on his fastest lap in Q2 at 15:47:36.

“This is a breach of Articles C5.12.6 and C5.12.7. The driver maximum power demand and the electrical DC power of the ERS-K were reduced at greater rates than what is permitted by the Regulations.

“I am referring this matter to the stewards for their consideration.”

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It has been an eventful Mexico City GP thus far for Lawson, who sits P9 on the grid subject to the outcome of this FIA investigation.

On Friday, the was involved in a collision with former Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen.

Neither driver was prepared to yield after Verstappen pulled a move down the inside heading into the stadium section. The end result was contact at Turn 13, inflicting damage on both cars.

Racing Bulls team principal Alan Permane gave his reaction to the incident.

“So when you’re doing a lap here, an out-lap or a cooldown lap, one thing that’s really important is to do the last sector fast because doing that gives you tyres for Turn 1,” said the Brit.

“Without that, you risk front locking and things like that.

“They were both going for that, and I think if I describe it in one word, it’s just unnecessary.”

Verstappen had initially claimed that Lawson was unwise to “pick a fight with me” at a time where he is fighting to secure his Racing Bulls future.

“That’s not the case,” Permane retorted.

“Look, I’m sure they’ve both got their opinion on it. I think when they [look at it] in the cold light of day, they’ll be calm and think, ‘actually, we could have both done better’.

“I don’t think anyone’s picking a fight with anyone. That’s for sure.

“I think it’s just one of those things, and as I say, unnecessary.”

Lawson has since confirmed that he apologised to Verstappen over the incident, which was subject to an FIA investigation.

Both drivers received a one-place grid penalty, leaving Verstappen P5 and Lawson P9 on the grid.

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