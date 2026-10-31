Esteban Ocon breaks silence after shock Haas Mexican GP decision

Esteban Ocon has categorically denied that a physical altercation was behind Haas’ surprise decision to drop him from its Mexican Grand Prix driver line-up.

Haas is yet to give a clear reason for why Ocon was stood down, with the Frenchman having confirmed that a “difference in viewpoints” led to a discussion within the team, but at no point did things turns physical.

Esteban Ocon breaks silence on Haas Mexican GP rumours

Ocon knew already that his time with Haas was coming to an end, the team having made the decision to drop him in favour of Ferrari-backed Rafael Camara for F1 2027.

However, the Frenchman has found himself sidelined in Mexico.

Just hours before final practice for the Mexico City Grand Prix, Haas released a shock statement announcing that Ocon would take no further part in the weekend.

Haas reserve and endurance racer Ryo Hirakawa was confirmed as his replacement, the Japanese driver having stood in for Ocon during FP1 for a rookie session.

While no official reason has been offered for Ocon being stood down, a Haas spokesperson did confirm to PlanetF1 that the development was not due to illness.

The move comes after an exchange between Ocon and race engineer Laura Mueller in second practice on Friday, relating to the tyre compound which he was on. Ocon had been put on the medium tyres, but wanted to run the softs.

“We have to do the medium,” Mueller explained to her driver.

“No, no, I wanted the soft, don’t do that to me. Come on,” the Frenchman had pushed back.

Haas had made that decision due to the condition of Oliver Bearman’s tyres, which led to a switch in the run plan.

Following the team’s decision, French publication L’Équipe reported that a meeting between Ocon and team principal Ayao Komatsu had ended abruptly, alleging “a possible physical altercation” occurred.

Seemingly in response, Ocon has taken to X (formerly known as Twitter) to deny this.

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He wrote: “Following the recent decision from Haas F1 Team confirming that I will not be participating in this weekend’s Mexico City Grand Prix, I wish to formally address some media reports and speculation surrounding the situation.

“Last night, a difference in viewpoints led to a discussion with the parties involved. Whilst I acknowledge that this took place, I categorically reject any reports or allegations suggesting that any form of physical violence was used to resolve any differences of any nature.

“I strongly condemn violence in all its forms and firmly believe that disagreements should always be handled with professionalism, respect, and mutual understanding.

“I kindly ask that speculation be avoided while the matter is being addressed.

“Further updates will be communicated in due course.”

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