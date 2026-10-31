F1 Mexico City grid 2026: The full starting order at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

The F1 starting grid has been set for the 2026 Mexico City Grand Prix, with three grid penalties already announced prior to the session.

Lewis Hamilton took his first pole position for Ferrari in extremely competitive circumstances, pipping George Russell to pole by just 0.009s as he lines up alongside his former Mercedes teammate.

F1 Mexico grid: The provisional 2026 starting order in Mexico City

1. Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:16.514

2. George Russell Mercedes 1:16.523

3. Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:16.633

4. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:16.707

5. Max Verstappen Red Bull [grid penalty]

6. Lando Norris McLaren 1:16.824

7. Isack Hadjar Red Bull 1:16.900

8. Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 1:17.117

9. Liam Lawson Racing Bulls [grid penalty]

10. Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:17.153

11. Nico Hulkenberg Audi 1:17.306

12. Franco Colapinto Alpine 1:17.640

13. Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:17.646

14. Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 1:17.680

15. Oliver Bearman Haas 1:17.847

16. Carlos Sainz Williams 1:18.885 [Q2]

17. Alex Albon Williams 1:18.630

18. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:18.908

19. Ryo Hirakawa Haas 1:18.958

20. Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:19.072

21. Sergio Perez Cadillac 1:19.105

22. Valtteri Bottas Cadillac [grid penalty]

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How did qualifying unfold in Mexico City?

Both Max Verstappen and Liam Lawson knew they would be heading into the session with a one-place grid penalty each after their unusual scuffle during FP2 on Friday, while Valtteri Bottas will take a 50-place drop after taking most of a new power unit beyond his allocation.

There was a shock Q2 exit for Oscar Piastri at McLaren, despite his strong practice showing, after Fernando Alonso had to pull over in Q1 for a suspected ERS issue at Aston Martin.

The drivers were tightly-packed heading into Q3, with no guarantee as to who would take pole.

Provisional pole changed hands several times, but it was Lewis Hamilton who took his first pole for three years by piecing a lap together to pip Russell to pole position.

Charles Leclerc and Kimi Antonelli will line up on the second row, with Max Verstappen rounding out the top five once his one-place grid penalty takes effect.

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